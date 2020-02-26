Mubarak's three-decade rule is set aside at the burial of war heroes

EL CAIRO – When the crowds gathered against him at the beginning of the Arab Spring in January 2011, Hosni Mubarak promised never to flee his country for an exile in disgrace. "Egypt and I will not separate until they bury me in their soil," he said.
That happened on Wednesday when Mubarak, 91, the ruler of Egypt for three decades, was buried with all military honors at a funeral in Cairo attended by relatives, former allies and the last strong man backed by the country's army, the President Abdel Fattah el- Sisi
"Mubarak goes into the custody of God," said the headline on the cover of the state newspaper Al Ahram.
In a brief and highly choreographed ceremony in front of a military mosque, Mr. Sisi led a procession of mourners behind Mr. Mubarak's coffin, who died Tuesday in a hospital for kidney and heart complications.
It was a moment that Mr. el-Sisi, suspicious of any residual public sympathy for Mr. Mubarak, had been anticipating for years. The ceremony framed Mubarak as a war hero, for his role in the 1973 Egyptian conflict with Israel, and minimized his record as its president with more years of service.
A 21-gun salute rang as the horses pulled a carriage with the coffin covered with Mr. Mubarak's flag. A soldier marched behind, carrying Mr. Mubarak's military medals carefully arranged on a board.
El-Sisi, wearing sunglasses, walked alongside Mubarak's children, Alaa and Gamal, once vilified as symbols of the elite cronyism that overshadowed Mubarak's last years of government. Now they live in silence in the suburbs of Cairo.
El-Sisi shook hands with Mubarak's widow, Suzanne, also a dominant force in Egyptian public life during her husband's rule. Ms. Mubarak was praised for her campaigns to promote population control and education, and criticized for being the deceptive wife of a leader who presented herself as a kind of modern pharaoh.
The leaders of Al Azhar, the great headquarters of Muslim scholars in Cairo, offered their condolences, as did the Western and Arab diplomats. Especially for a figure of Mr. Mubarak's former prominence, there were no signs of foreign leaders among the mourners.
Military honors were controversial. Although Mr. Mubarak was acquitted of a series of criminal charges after his dismissal in 2011, a corruption charge remained. After that conviction in 2015, the Egyptian media reported that, according to custom, he would be denied a funeral with military honors.
But the custom was ignored, and since the funeral was broadcast on state television, it seemed that the government only wanted to talk about his military career, with only fleeting mentions of his time as president, and then only his foreign policy.
There was an allusion to the 2011 uprising: the mosque where the funeral took place is named after retired quarterback Hussein Tantawi, who headed the military council that took power after Mubarak resigned.
The road leading to the giant mosque was lined with miles with security officers in suits or leather jackets, reminders of the powerful security apparatus known for its brutality and impunity under Mr. Mubarak. At least 800 people were killed in the first weeks of the 2011 uprising, before they were forced to resign. But the location spoke mainly of Egypt's vision of el-Sisi. The road leads to its new administrative capital, a favorite project that costs tens of billions of dollars that is being built in the desert east of Cairo.
Along the way, giant billboards announced flashy real estate ventures aimed at attracting middle and upper class Egyptians. A computer-generated image promised "The largest infinity pool in the world."
A Mubarak, a broad-shouldered man who survived several assassination attempts, evoked an invincibility that was a myth among the common Egyptians. According to a popular joke, when God informed Mr. Mubarak that it was time to say goodbye to the Egyptians, he replied: "Where are they going?"
After Mr. Mubarak was overthrown, many Egyptians were stunned by the images that showed him scowling behind the bars of a court cage, or took him to trial on a stretcher to face accusations of corruption and murder.
But in 2017, Mr. Mubarak He was acquitted of the most damaging charges, and the myth of his durability was revived. Last fall, he gave interviews in which he boasted of his role in the wars of Egypt.
But on January 21 he was hospitalized with a bowel obstruction and underwent surgery. He died Tuesday of heart and kidney complications, according to medical documents cited by The Associated Press.
Wednesday's funeral, on the outskirts of the city, was closed to ordinary Egyptians, unable to pay their respects to the man who had dominated their lives for so long.
Mr. Mubarak's coffin was taken to a cemetery near his home in the Heliopolis neighborhood, where he was buried in a private service.
The aura of invincibility was not shattered: the autocrat had survived long enough to see those who rebelled against him imprisoned, killed or forced to flee. But now, finally, he was lowered to the floor of Egypt.
Nothing Rashwan contributed the reports.