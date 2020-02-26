Mubarak's three-decade rule is set aside at the burial of war heroes

EL CAIRO – When the crowds gathered against him at the beginning of the Arab Spring in January 2011, Hosni Mubarak promised never to flee his country for an exile in disgrace. "Egypt and I will not separate until they bury me in their soil," he said.

That happened on Wednesday when Mubarak, 91, the ruler of Egypt for three decades, was buried with all military honors at a funeral in Cairo attended by relatives, former allies and the last strong man backed by the country's army, the President Abdel Fattah el- Sisi

"Mubarak goes into the custody of God," said the headline on the cover of the state newspaper Al Ahram.

In a brief and highly choreographed ceremony in front of a military mosque, Mr. Sisi led a procession of mourners behind Mr. Mubarak's coffin, who died Tuesday in a hospital for kidney and heart complications.