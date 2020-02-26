More than 30 people call the hotline to report inappropriate sexual behavior – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – New information in the investigation of inappropriate sexual behavior of a former doctor of the football team of the University of Michigan.

According to the Detroit Free Press, more than 30 people called a university hotline to report sexual abuse by the doctor.

%MINIFYHTML7b83f7b9f7be76b783c282a059f6abd111% %MINIFYHTML7b83f7b9f7be76b783c282a059f6abd112%

Dr. Robert Anderson worked at the university for 35 years until 2003.

He later died in 2008.

U of M officials and police now believe there could be hundreds of potential victims.

They are asking someone with information to come forward.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.