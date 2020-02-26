Modi urges calm while the violence in New Delhi is enraged for the third day

NEW DELHI – The death toll from religious violence that has convulsed the capital of India increased to at least 22 people on Wednesday, according to hospital officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has just finished receiving President Trump, urged calm.

"Peace and harmony are fundamental to our spirit." Mr. Modi said through Twitter. “I appeal to my sisters and brothers in Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and that normality be restored as soon as possible. "

The streets that had been a battle zone were much quieter on Wednesday, with some sporadic attacks reported but without large-scale chaos.