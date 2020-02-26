Modi urges calm while the violence in New Delhi is enraged for the third day

NEW DELHI – The death toll from religious violence that has convulsed the capital of India increased to at least 22 people on Wednesday, according to hospital officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has just finished receiving President Trump, urged calm.
"Peace and harmony are fundamental to our spirit." Mr. Modi said through Twitter. “I appeal to my sisters and brothers in Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and that normality be restored as soon as possible. "
The streets that had been a battle zone were much quieter on Wednesday, with some sporadic attacks reported but without large-scale chaos.
The weapons carried by police officers had been improved for assault rifles with sticks. The smell of coal, from dozens of burning buildings, clung to the air.
Crowds of Hindus and Muslims have clashed since Sunday in a working-class area at the eastern end of the capital. Many Muslims have accused the police of being passively while their homes and businesses were attacked by Hindus.
Hospital officials and witnesses said that among the dead were Hindus and Muslims, and that most had been shot dead, probably by police officers firing at the crowds. s.
The Indian government is controlled by a Hindu nationalist party that has been widely accused of marginalizing the Muslim minority of India, which, with 200 million, is one of the largest Muslim populations in the world.
Much of the blame for the violence lies with Kapil Mishra, a local politician from Mr. Modi's political party.
On Sunday, Mr. Mishra threatened to mobilize a mafia to eliminate protesters who had protested against a new citizenship law, which is considered widely discriminatory against Muslims. Mishra said he didn't want to create problems during Trump's two-day trip.
But Mishra warned the police that as soon as Trump left India on Tuesday, his followers would take action against the protesters, who were mostly Muslim women, if the police did not.
As Sunday night approached, bands of Hindu and Muslim men began throwing stones at each other. This quickly degenerated into broader violence.
At a court hearing on Wednesday, a judge pressured police officers on why they had not seen the videos of Mr. Mishra's speech, in which he gave the police the ultimatum to take action. The speech has been widely seen on social networks.
"This is really worrying," Judge S. Muralidhar said, according to Livelaw, a legal news website. "There are so many televisions in his office, how can a police officer say that he has not seen the videos? I am really horrified by the situation of the Delhi police."
Judge Muralidhar ordered that Mr. Mishra's speech be pronounced in court and said: "Let all see it."
Many Muslims are leaving their homes in areas affected by violence. Their houses, shops and places of worship have been reduced to ashes. In the Panchwa Pusta neighborhood, several witnesses said police officers had protected Hindu protesters, shot at Muslim crowds and did not act when protesters set fire to a mosque.
Asgar Ali, whose grocery store was set on fire on Tuesday, said there was no difference between police officers and Hindu mobs. He said he was running away from home, where he has lived for 20 years, knowing he could never return.
“I built this house with my blood and sweat. Now I have been reduced to a homeless homeless man, "Ali said." I have lost everything. "
