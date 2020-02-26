Modi crashed when the death toll in New Delhi increases violence | News

At least 25 people died and hundreds were injured in violence in the Indian capital, New Delhi, which began Sunday, according to hospital officials and local media.

Police and paramilitary forces patrolled the streets in much larger numbers on Wednesday, and strips of the areas affected by the riots were deserted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm on Wednesday after the worst sectarian violence in Delhi in decades triggered demands for a military curfew.

Modi's appeal came after criticism from opposition parties over the government's failure to control violence, despite the use of tear gas, pellets and smoke grenades.

Sonia Gandhi, president of the opposition party of Congress, called for the resignation of Interior Minister Amit Shah, who is directly responsible for law and order in the capital.

Sunil Kumar, director of the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) where many of the injured were taken, told AFP news agency on Wednesday that almost 60 had gunshot wounds.

Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera, reporting from New Delhi, said: "People ask why it took four days. Delhi has a police force of 84,000, I think, but this violence was allowed to continue."

While clashes ravaged parts of the capital, Modi organized a luxurious reception for US President Donald Trump in the capital on Tuesday, after a demonstration in his home state of Gujarat on Monday, which was attended by more than 100,000 people

Violence broke out among thousands of protesters for and against the new legislation passed by the Hindu nationalist government of Modi.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) makes it easier for non-Muslims in some neighboring countries dominated by Muslims to obtain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law is partial against Muslims and undermines the secular constitution of India. Modi Bharatiya Janata Party has denied prejudice against the more than 180 million Muslims in India.

The citizenship law has caused months of protests across the country, as well as clashes that killed more than 25 people in December.

On Wednesday, Gandhi of Congress accused BJP figures of giving "incendiary speeches that spread an atmosphere of hatred and fear," even in the Delhi city elections this month.

Since winning a second term, the Modi government has revoked the partial autonomy of Kashmir, the only Muslim majority state in India, and said it wants to carry out a national registry of citizens to eliminate the "infiltrators."

These measures, plus citizenship law, have fueled fears that Modi's master plan is to reshape India as a Hindu nation, something he denies.

Modi, 69, was accused of doing nothing to stop religious disturbances in 2002 as Gujarat's prime minister when around 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died.