MLB agent Scott Boras will offer internships to Alexis Altobelli

%MINIFYHTML9056a669a0dfa7928f7221787f12019e11% %MINIFYHTML9056a669a0dfa7928f7221787f12019e12%

MLB agent Scott Boras will fulfill a wish that Kobe Bryant wanted to happen one day: an internship for Alexis Altobelli.

%MINIFYHTML9056a669a0dfa7928f7221787f12019e13% %MINIFYHTML9056a669a0dfa7928f7221787f12019e14%

Bryant, who was a great advocate for women in sports, had originally sent a text message to Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka from a helicopter in California in January, wishing to secure an internship at an agency of baseball for Alexis. He was closely related to the Altobelli family, and was on board the flight with his sister Alyssa, who was a teammate with his daughter Gianna, as well as with his father John and his wife Keri.

%MINIFYHTML9056a669a0dfa7928f7221787f12019e15% %MINIFYHTML9056a669a0dfa7928f7221787f12019e16%

Bryant, Gianna and the three members of the Altobelli family died in a helicopter crash that same day, a tragedy that has shaken the world of sports emotionally. Many gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate the life of Kobe and Gianna, and that was when Pelinka related his text message exchange with Bryant.

Kobe was texting Rob Pelinka from the helicopter that morning. I was responding to get a scholarship for a girl. pic.twitter.com/laJp861zYG – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 24, 2020

"Kobe's last human act was heroic," Pelinka said. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape the future of a girl."

Bryant's request will come true with the help of Scott Boras, who according to the Los Angeles Times‘Dylan Hernández has offered Alexis an internship. Boras contacted his older brother, the Red Sox explorer J.J. Altobelli, about the opportunity.

"(Boras) will create a position for Alexis, who can rotate through the various departments of the company, including marketing, baseball operations, sports science and office management," he wrote.

Hernandez also reported that Boras has invited the Altobelli to visit his office, Boras Corp., in California, to discuss how he could learn and gain experience. Boras had known his father John Altobelli for a long time and had planned to meet him to discuss the internship before his death.