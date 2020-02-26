Minnesota Lynx acquires Lakeville native Rachel Banham – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Lynx are bringing a Minnesotan home.

The team has announced that they have acquired guard Rachel Banham from the Connecticut Sun basketball team in a signing and exchange agreement, in exchange for a second round selection of 2021.

She has been with The Sun during the four years of her WNBA career.

The graduate of Lakeville North and Minnesota has seen three playoffs and professional experience abroad in Australia and Spain.