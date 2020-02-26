Minnesota institutions prepare for the arrival of the coronavirus – Up News Info

– Preparations are being made to prepare Minnesota for the coronavirus.

The disease is not in the state now, but the potential of an outbreak is growing.

From schools to hospitals and beyond, leaders are trying to get ahead of the disease that is proving deadly.

%MINIFYHTML4f0ea8db580f239246f486803bdab3a611% %MINIFYHTML4f0ea8db580f239246f486803bdab3a612%

READ MORE: Delta suspends flights between twin cities and South Korea due to coronavirus concerns

Minneapolis is 6,931 miles from Wuhan, China, but the virus that manifested itself on the other side of the world is getting closer. There are 57 cases in the United States, including two in Illinois and one in Wisconsin, that put some Minnesotans like Joshua Grover on duty.

"I don't allow it to affect my daily life, however, it is something that prevails in my mind as to whether it will spread or not, and if it does, how much it will affect my own life." and things I'm doing here, ”said Grover.

And for some, like Robert Cook, a Minneapolis resident, he brings back memories of things like Ebola or H1NI flu.

"It's part of the universe, it's part of the cycle," said Cook. "And we must do everything possible to stop it."

READ MORE: Wisconsin teacher in South Korea amid the outbreak of coronavirus calls the scene "Eerie,quot;

Several groups are doing something to stop or control it. The Minneapolis Public Schools say they have been preparing for months and will soon release details. St. Paul Public Schools says that nurses are preparing for the latter. Metro Transit says they disinfect vehicles every day and are prepared to do more.

And Dr. Rahul Koranne, head of the Minnesota Hospital Association, says there are protocols.

"We will call the Department of Health, evaluate that patient, isolate him and work closely with the Department of Health to ensure that the infection does not spread," Koranne said.

He says that although the coronavirus is new, it is also familiar.

"This is a virus more similar to the flu than Ebola," Koranne said.

If necessary, he says that hospitals will use isolation techniques that are already implemented for conditions such as tuberculosis.

"The bottom line is that hospitals and health systems throughout the state of Minnesota are prepared," Koranne said.

The World Health Organization says it is too early to call the coronavirus a pandemic, but now is the time to prepare.

READ MORE: Questions to ask and plans to ask while coronavirus cases multiply