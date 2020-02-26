Millwall 0-0 Birm & # 39; ham

Millwall and Birmingham played a tight 0-0 tie in the Den, with hosts unable to find their way to an inspired Lee Camp.

The Birmingham goalkeeper enjoyed an outstanding evening in South London, producing a series of saves to thwart a Millwall team that was much better than the recent form suggested.

Birmingham, fit, should have been in the lead in 90 seconds, Scott Hogan, the leader of the borrowed Aston Villa, beat the offside trap just to pass the far post.

However, despite having only two home league wins in 2020, Millwall settled in the competition and should have made City and Hogan pay for their foul.

Mason Bennett of Millwall and Maxime Colin of Birmingham City (right) fight for the ball



Jed Wallace was the first to be frustrated by Camp, his toe with the target pinned to the line in an acrobatic manner.

With Ryan Woods and debutant at home Mason Bennett beginning to exert their influence, along with the always dangerous Wallace, the visiting baseline had to cut his work, especially in the air.

A final block tack by Ivan Sunjic stopped a thunderous blow from Bennett, with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson seeing an ambitious effort for the first time just behind the far post of a mocking delivery of Bennett.

Hogan, with four goals in five appearances since he made the move in the second city last month, struggled to hold the ball, just like his attacking partner Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Without the ball, the Pep Clotet team, only surpassed by Preston North End in the championship table since the end of the year, had to be content to play at rest when the opportunity arose, but with little effect.

Even with their recent drop in form, the Lions are still encouraged by a possible place in the play-offs and their performance in the second half was undoubtedly that of a team that denied their recent problems.

The defender of the city, Kristian Pedersen, had the ball in the net for his team shortly after the restart, only to see his celebration shortened by the flag of the assistant referee for offside, and that was almost as good as it was for Birmingham

Jayson Molumby's journey from 20 yards drifted through a multitude of bodies, only for Camp to push him into a corner before he could say it was the rescue of the night.

A sumptuous installment of Mahlon Romeo could not have been better placed for Bodvarsson, and he found it with a clean head connection, but Camp was the same, patting wide just when it seemed that the Icelandic striker had broken the deadlock.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett threw the dice by introducing Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith from the bank while his men threw everything to find the winner that deserved his performance, but it didn't.