Mikko Koivu takes a goalless streak of 30 games in Wild Jackets' 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Mikko Koivu scored twice to break a 30-game goalless drought, Eric Staal added his 18 goal and the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Alex Stalock made 24 saves and Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala also scored when Minnesota won for the third time in five games with interim coach Dean Evason. The Wild started the day five points behind Arizona for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

%MINIFYHTMLced7b74620152c59cb736d30123f9bfb11% %MINIFYHTMLced7b74620152c59cb736d30123f9bfb12%

"Right now, we are in a pretty good place, so we know what we have to do," Fiala said. "We believe. We know it will be us, especially now with the deadline. We are happy to stay with this group and simply continue with this group in the future."

Nick Foligno, Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, who played without goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins and forward Riley Nash, who were injured last night against Ottawa.

Matiss Kivlenieks made the start in goal and stopped 35 shots in just his fifth NHL game.

The Blue Jackets, which started the day with 364 male games lost this season in the NHL, are 1-4-5 in their last 10 games. They started the day with the last wild card spot in the east.

"We do all that work at the beginning of the year so as not to be tired, so I don't want to hear that excuse from any man because he didn't reduce to being tired," Foligno said. "You can say second wind and all that crap, we just didn't have the same level of competition. We're desperate right now, so I don't know why we dipped our toe in the water right now, but it's unacceptable. It's the real reason we lost the game. "

With short hands and playing the second consecutive game after breaking a streak of eight consecutive losses against Ottawa, Columbus was slow at first.

Staal scored 1:34 in the game when his enveloping attempt diverted defender Scott Harrington into the air and over Kivlenieks to the net. He broke a drought of 11 games for Staal and was only his second goal in 20 games.

"I count on myself to contribute offensively, especially in the goal department," Staal said. "Obviously it has been a while. Hopefully, that can get me going here. It's good to get the first one and get on the board, put that energy up early. I thought our first period was phenomenal."

Minnesota had a 12-1 lead in shots and the Blue Jackets passed 12 minutes without a shot before Foligno tied the game with their tenth goal of the season. Gustav Nyquist threw the disc from the neutral zone in the goal and Stalock had trouble handling the rebound, putting him in front where Foligno was alone for a backhand attempt.

Donato scored on his knees to give Minnesota the advantage before the first intermission and Koivu scored twice in the second period.

Koivu, who decided not to give up the non-movement clause in his contract before the commercial deadline, had not scored since November 30.

"It's gratifying if we get to the playoffs," Koivu said. "If we don't do it, I don't think anyone remembers if I had two goals or not. Yes. Let's talk about it when it's said and done. As I said, with a game, if I can help the team get the victory, it sure is a good feeling ".

Playing for the eighth time in 13 days, Columbus showed life late. The Blue Jackets scored three times in the third, twice closing within a goal. Bemstrom and Dubois put the 4-3 before Fiala scored his eighth goal in the last 11 games. Werenski scored his 19th of the season with 3:04 remaining.

"I think that in the third period, we just go, we just play, instead of waiting for the other team to make a mistake, instead of sitting down and waiting for them to turn the disk around and try to block everything," Dubois said.

NOTES Columbus had five rookie strikers, two rookie defenders and Kivlenieks in the lineup. Kivlenieks and Calvin Thurkauf were recalled a day earlier due to emergencies with Merzlikins and Nash injuries. F Oliver Bjorkstand missed his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. You are expected to lose eight to 10 weeks. … Minnesota was without F Luke Kunin and D Carson Soucy. Kunin is out 10-14 days and Soucy waits 2-4 weeks with upper body injuries. … Wild F Gerald Mayhew, who leads the American Hockey League with 39 goals in 48 games and is second overall with 61 points, played in the front line with Staal and Fiala.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Blue jackets: Minnesota host Friday night.

Wild: in Detroit on Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)