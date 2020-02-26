Mikey Garcia ready to clear doubts in welterweight vs. Jessie Vargas

%MINIFYHTMLfa89451ee9ca7d72bbd9c4ee3fede81b11% %MINIFYHTMLfa89451ee9ca7d72bbd9c4ee3fede81b12%

For 39 professional fights, Mikey Garcia didn't know what it feels like to lose. He had risen in his path to become a four-division world champion and be considered pound for pound one of the best boxing fighters facing the toughest challenges along the way.

That was certainly the case when Garcia skipped two weight classes to fight IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in front of more than 47,000 people at the AT,amp;T stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in March last year. . However, things did not turn out like Garcia, and Spence dominated from the opening bell to win an unequal decision.

But instead of sulking and blaming everyone why he lost for the first time, Garcia began to think about the future.

"I wasn't sad at all," Garcia told Sporting News. "I didn't think about the past. I just expected the future immediately. On the flight back home, I was already preparing for the future. I took some free time and that allowed me to concentrate my time and energy on other projects I have. Now I want to go back to the ring. I'm more hungry, motivated, excited. I feel that the dismissal also helped me rekindle that spark again. "

Eleven months later, the fire is reactivated and Garcia returns to the ring on Saturday against Jessie Vargas at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN.

One of the questions that come is why Garcia would stay in the welterweight. Spence had the height, weight and reach advantage and intimidated Garcia for 36 minutes. Why not return to 135 or 140 pounds, win world titles and regain the status of being one of the elite boxers in the sport?

"That fight is not indicative of who I am and what I am capable of doing," Garcia said. "The last fight doesn't represent who I am. It was just one of those nights when I couldn't go out or do anything. I feel like this is a good way to get back on track against a big name looking to win a world title in a fifth class of different weight. I know there is much more I can offer, and that is what this fight is about. "

Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) had many options on who to face for his return to the ring. He could have easily taken a tune-up in the welterweight division. However, that is not the mentality that Garcia has. It is about taking the most difficult confrontations, which will be established even more and will help you be remembered after your career ends.

That is why Garcia is excited to face Vargas, who marks all the boxes he is looking for. Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) is a former two-division world champion and has faced Manny Pacquiao and Tim Bradley and brings an exciting style to the table.

Garcia understands if he is really going to be a legitimate contender at 147 pounds and is mentioned in the same conversations with Spence, Pacquiao, Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter, then Vargas will provide that litmus test.

"I didn't want an easy fight on my return," Garcia said. "I rejected the opponents because I wanted a big and tough fight for my return. Those kinds of fights don't motivate me, excite me and feel that they would damage my legacy. I want a fight that can show my skills and establish me. As a key player in the division of welterweight. Jessie Vargas fits the name. "