Mike Sorrentino reveals that he tried to talk about Snooki when leaving Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Star Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino says he didn't want his co-star Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi to leave the show that made them famous. Sorrentino said after Polizzi announced that he was leaving Jersey coast In December, he tried his best to try to convince her to stay.

"I didn't agree with that, but I have to support my sister," Sorrentino said. We weekly. "I sent her a text message, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider her decision, but she has to do the right thing for her and we have to support her as a family."

The 37-year-old added that Polizzi could come back and visit her again or maybe she will have a change of mind. Either way, he remains hopeful for the future.

Vinny Guadagnino said Polizzi "quits every day," but this time it was obvious that things were not working for her. She has three young children: Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 8 months, who shares with her husband Jionni LaValle, and they are constantly moving her away from Jersey coast.

Guadagnino added that although Polizzi wants to do the show, things have to be balanced. And at this moment, the balance leaned towards Snooki taking a break from Jersey coast and focusing on their children.

When Polizzi revealed in his podcast It's happening with Snooki and Joey that she was giving up Jersey coast, she explained that she hates being away from her children. She said she doesn't like to party for three days in a row because that's not her life anymore. Instead, she wants to be at home and be the mother of her children.

The 32-year-old added that she doesn't mind going to dinner here and there with her. Jersey coast co-stars But, it is "really difficult,quot; for her to leave the children and film the MTV series.

Polizzi said We weekly In January he was away for two weeks in Miami while filming, and then he was home only one night before leaving for two more weeks. The mother of three said that this "literally scared,quot; her 7-year-old son because he was only at home for a day for a whole month.

"So every time I say," Mom goes to work, "he says," Mom, you can't leave me again as you did. I was so upset. I don't want you to go. "So now, every time I say I go to work, he says," How long are you leaving? "Now it makes him anxious. I can't do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I'm not going to go for whole days now."

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation I return to MTV on Thursday, February 27.



