Mike Sorrentino reveals that he saw Jersey Shore while in prison because he was in his "feelings,quot;

Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino, who was in prison for tax evasion, revealed that he saw episodes of Jersey coast while serving his sentence behind bars. Us Magazine, who spoke with the reality star on February 25, says Mike said it was all about "survival."

Mike Sorrentino claims that everyone in the prison was "good,quot; with him, and he got extra food and could also see Jersey Shore every Thursday, which was great. Although he could see the program, he said that parts of him were difficult to assimilate because it was his "wedding season."

While appreciating the right to look The Jersey Shore, He felt bad because he was supposed to be close to his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Mike stated that he was glad to pass his prison sentence and was grateful to speak in the publication.

When asked about his time behind bars, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Star, who married Lauren, 35, in November 2018, explained his thoughts on living life in the big house.

He states that he asked himself: "Do I rise above or swallow myself because of the circumstances,quot;? The reality star admits that he decided to fight and continue transporting trucks.

According to the Jersey coast Alum, his decision to keep his head up and shoulders back was the right choice, and he felt proud of himself.

Fans of the series know that their co-star, Vinny Guadagnino, was just one person to claim Mike's approach to his prison sentence. The 32-year-old television personality said that a person has "all the dates in the world," but going to prison was a real physical test. You really have to go through that.

Ad

Vinny admitted that Mike was sending an email to the cast while he was in jail, keeping everyone positive. As previously reported, Mike went to the Federal Correction Institution in New York in January 2019. He left in September 2019 after finishing an eight month sentence on tax evasion charges.



Post views:

3