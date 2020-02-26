Microsoft says the virus damages the supply chain more than expected

REDMOND, Wash. – The virus outbreak in China is hurting Microsoft more than expected, as the company said it will not meet the objectives that had already taken into account the uncertainty.

%MINIFYHTML16fac4940fce6256c31e8dbf9d185a1b11% %MINIFYHTML16fac4940fce6256c31e8dbf9d185a1b12%

In particular, Microsoft said that revenues from Windows licenses and its Surface devices "are affected more negatively than previously anticipated." The company said the demand for Windows products remains strong, but that the supply chain will return to normal is taking longer. That applies to both Surface devices manufactured by Microsoft and to Windows products manufactured by third parties, including Acer and Lenovo.

Last month, Microsoft predicted that it would generate between $ 10.75 billion and $ 11.15 billion in revenue from its personal computing business in the quarter from January to March. Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said in a January 29 earnings call that the company had expanded the usual range for its revenue forecast due to "uncertainty related to the public health situation in China."

The company's statement on Wednesday suggests that the range was not wide enough to reflect the spread of the outbreak and its continued effects.

About a third of Microsoft's revenue comes from Microsoft's personal computing division, which houses the company's Windows operating system, its line of Surface laptops and tablets, its Xbox gaming hardware and software, and its search service. Bing Microsoft did not say if its Xbox business has been affected by supply chain problems.

Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, is one of the many technology companies that rely on Chinese factories to manufacture electronic devices and parts.

Last week, Apple warned investors that it will not comply with its second-quarter financial orientation because the viral outbreak in China has reduced iPhones production. The Cupertino, California-based company said all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities in China have reopened, but production is slowly increasing. The company said the demand for iPhones also declined in China because Apple retail stores are closed or run on a reduced schedule.