Michigan student wanted to write a document that supported same-sex marriage, the mother says the teacher refused – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – The mother of a Michigan high school student with same-sex parents alleges that her daughter's English teacher violated her freedom of expression when she rejected a class document on the issue of same-sex marriage.

Destiny McDermitt, a 17-year-old girl at Hill-McCloy High School in Montrose, was assigned a project entitled "Take a position,quot;, in which she was allowed to choose a topic and advocate for or against, According to one of her mothers, Angela McDermitt-Jackson.

The only parameters for the task were that the topic could not be one written for another class or one that would be considered "uncomfortable or inappropriate,quot;, with the abortion provided as an example of a prohibited topic, a copy of the assignment provided to CNN shows .

Neither homework nor the teacher specified that same-sex marriage was an off-limits issue, according to McDermitt-Jackson.

In reviewing the incident, the Superintendent of Montrose Community Schools, Linden Moore, said in an email statement that "the teacher tried to avoid interruptions and controversies by limiting the issues that students could choose for a writing assignment. Unfortunately , although well intentioned, the teacher was too restrictive. "

The alleged incident

Given her experience growing up with two mothers, Destiny proposed to write her article in favor of same-sex marriage, her mother said. But when Destiny approached her teacher and asked if she could write on that subject, her teacher said she might consider herself offensive to some of her classmates.

When Destiny asked to probe the class about whether they would be offended or uncomfortable about the issue, her teacher's behavior allegedly changed, her mother said.

"(His teacher) told him:" I don't want to read it, I don't want to listen to it and it's me who has to rate it, "McDermitt-Jackson told CNN." The teacher completely discriminated against her. "

The school district did not identify the teacher in its statement, nor did McDermitt-Jackson.

McDermitt-Jackson states that the exchange was heard in front of the whole class, which caused Destiny and three classmates to go to the principal and report on what happened. Destiny sent a text message to their mothers soon after, and they sat down with the principal and the superintendent to discuss what happened.

"Both the superintendent and the principal said:" I agree, (the teacher) shouldn't have said that. She shouldn't have done that & # 39; ”said McDermitt-Jackson. "My daughter was transferred out of class that day."

The school district promised to investigate the incident and keep Destiny's family aware of their findings, but McDermitt-Jackson said administrators have not kept their promise to communicate with the family.

Superintendent Moore did not confirm or deny exactly what happened and described the incident as a "learning opportunity."

"We have talked with the teacher and all our staff about the assessment of the opinions, beliefs and rights of all our students," the statement said.

McDermitt-Jackson said his main concern was that the teacher did not protect the students. She said she believed that any student who might be struggling with her sexuality and seeking support in the classroom could feel they didn't have their teacher in their corner.

McDermitt-Jackson said his understanding of the punishment imposed on the teacher was that he was told to "clarify his next tasks better." He also said that the school never formally apologized for what happened.

“There was no discipline for that teacher,” said McDermitt-Jackson, “it was a slap on the wrist. At this time, I don't want them to apologize because they didn't take care of it properly the first time. "

Superintendent Moore did not respond to CNN's multiple requests for follow-up comments in response to McDermitt-Jackson's claims of what happened and the district's lack of apology.

Despite what happened, Destiny intends to remain in her school, her mother said.

"She loves that school, her friends," McDermitt-Jackson added. “She has other great teachers, some who said they have her back. She is not really impressed with the superintendent or principal. She feels that they failed her completely and they did. "

