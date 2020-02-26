Michigan Moms Rally outside the State Capitol for gun control – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Hundreds of Michigan mothers went to Lansing on Tuesday, asking for discussion and change with gun laws.

They demonstrated outside the state capitol, pressing for new legislation that supports stricter gun laws.

All this is organized by the Moms Against Guns and Moms Demand Action campaigns.

The organizers say that this is not their first battle for reform.

This was one of the largest manifestations of the group in Lansing.

