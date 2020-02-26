Michael Jackson's impersonator and fighter, Santana Jackson, goes viral: the video that must be seen to be believed

%MINIFYHTML8570f28b1f3e0d7a5e2dc1488770a85c11% %MINIFYHTML8570f28b1f3e0d7a5e2dc1488770a85c12%

His name is Santana Jackson and he is an imitator and fighter of Michael Jackson. Now it is going viral after a Twitter user shared a clip of one of his performances. Santana has the famous Michael Jackson movements perfectly, and the Internet shudders. Some even wonder if Santana is the real Michael Jackson, but a close look at the faces of the two men is enough to calm those rumors. The point is that Santana is so good, and if you only saw Santana from a distance, you would easily believe that Michael Jackson was still alive.

Twitter users, Ogug, shared an 8-second clip of Santana Jackson performing in Brazil, but there are more videos on their official Facebook account. The video went viral and was shown on ESPN. Michael Jackson fans are especially going crazy and delighted to see Santana pay homage to the King of Pop in such a superb and unique way. Fighting fans were also impressed with Jackson's DDT movements and the ability to walk on the moon during the entire process!

You can watch the video that is going viral below.

Apparently, Michael Jackson is not dead, he is a fighter in Brazil pic.twitter.com/BJUDh1sbGT – ogug (@ ogug8) February 22, 2020

You may see a longer video from the official Santana Jackson Facebook page where he is back in the wrestling arena like Michael Jackson in the video below.

The wrestling match is part of a Las Vegas show called Future Stars of Wrestling and the clip that goes viral is from the act starring Michael Jackson (Santana Jackson) vs. Drake (Jorel Nelson)

You can watch a full 11-minute video that was filmed on August 2, 2018 on the following video player.

Santana Jackson also shared a clip of the ESPN report on his own Facebook page where his friends and family praise him for his impersonations and suggest that WWE should seize him. You can watch that video below.

What do you think about the personification skills of Santana Jackson? Do you agree with those who say he looks so much like Michael Jackson that it's easy to believe he is still alive?

Would you like to see more of the Santana Jackson show? Are you a fan?



