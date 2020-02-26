Michael Bloomberg: Who is he, where is he on key issues? The | USA news

Is it possible to buy a presidency of the United States? Americans will soon find out thanks to the billionaire former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, analysts say.

Unprecedented is the only way to describe Bloomberg's commitment to the Democratic presidential nomination. At the end of February, he had spent more than $ 500 million of his personal fortune, estimated at more than $ 60 billion, on television and digital advertising, promoting himself as the only candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump in the November general elections .

"The most notable thing about his presidential career is the extraordinary amount of money he is spending," said Darrell West, vice president and director of the governance studies program at The Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

"We've never seen that kind of expense of any candidate in the past. So everyone wonders, is it possible to buy an election? What does all that money mean?"

But West told Al Jazeera that the ads alone will not decide how people vote. "They also look at debate performances and read stories from the media, and with their poor performance (from debate) … at this time, that nullifies any benefit they will try to get from advertising."

The Bloomberg campaign caught fire in January following its publicity. However, support collapsed after its first appearance in a debate with its Democratic colleagues. His performance was, to put it mildly, wild. An "unconvincing performance," they called it. A "debacle." A "very bad night,quot;.

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, listen to Senator Elizabeth Warren, speak during a primary Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas. (John Locher / AP Photo)

& # 39; Pragmatic problem solver & # 39;

Anyway, Bloomberg remained near the top in recent polls, even after the debate.

The 78-year-old man, who entered the presidential race at the end of November and skipped the first primaries, promoted his record as a business mogul and his firm determination to defeat Donald Trump as the center of his campaign. "There is only one Democrat who can beat Donald Trump," he says on his website.

The philanthropic side of Bloomberg, which has given away billions of dollars, made good use of the goodwill that these leaflets spawned and accumulated several endorsements of mayors, representatives and state governors, as well as a handful of celebrities.

"What some Democrats like about him is that he is a pragmatic problem solver, so he is not as ideological as Bernie Sanders, but as mayor, he tried to solve the problems and was considered a strong leader," West said. .

However, critics have expressed concern about the fact that his history as mayor, and the policies he defended there, including "broken window,quot; policies and cuts to the public sector, oppose the values ​​of the Democratic Party.

The accusations that he regularly made sexist and misogynist comments during his decades career have also raised serious doubts about his candidacy and his ability to take the Democratic base to his side.

"Their problems are now related to race and gender," said West.

Changing parties

Bloomberg grew out of Boston. His father was an accountant, and after his death, his mother worked as a secretary, says Bloomberg on his campaign website. He earned a bachelor's degree from John Hopkins University and later an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

He started his own company in 1981 after the Wall Street investment company, Salomon Brothers, fired him, a moment that he said he would "define the rest of his life." According to a recent estimate, that company, Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, could now be worth up to $ 60 billion. Forbes believed last year that Bloomberg's net worth was $ 61.9 billion.

Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York in 2002 and was reelected twice, holding the position for more than a decade until 2013. He joined the Republican Party in 2001 to launch his inaugural campaign of mayors and in 2004 backed the current Republican President George W Bush Three years later, he left the Republican Party to become independent.

In June 2018, Bloomberg wrote in defense of bipartisanship and said he would support the Democrats while seeking to regain control of the US House of Representatives. UU. Because the Republicans had failed to "prove that they could govern responsibly."

He formally registered as a Democrat in October 2018 while weighing his presidential career. "Today I re-registered as a Democrat, I had been a member for most of my life, because we need Democrats to provide checks and balance the needs of our nation," Bloomberg wrote in an Instagram post.

Political positions

Bloomberg has promised to reverse the Trump administration's tax cuts for wealthy Americans and impose an additional 5 percent tax on taxpayers who earn more than five million dollars a year.

In January, he launched the great features of his "All-In Economy,quot; plan, promising to promote job training programs and create jobs. "I know how to create jobs and create businesses, not because I've played a business leader in a television show," Bloomberg said in a jab at Trump, which starred in the reality show, The Apprentice, "but because I've really been one in the real life ".

He has also promoted his record in arms control and immigration reform, as well as a plan to combat climate change that includes the transition to clean energy sources in transportation, home heating and power generation, and a promise to rejoin the Paris Agreement.

However, Bloomberg finished last in the presidential dashboard of the Action Fund for the Center for Biological Diversity. "The Bloomberg climate plan has almost no bold executive actions, firm goals to curb greenhouse pollution or expenses to face the emergency," the group's climate director, Kassie Siegel, said in a statement.

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates speaks while New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sits during a press conference in New York (File: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

Stop and register

Bloomberg continues to face criticism for overseeing a police program in which African-Americans and other people of color were detained and interrogated disproportionately by New York police without cause.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, a civil liberties advocacy group, discovered that in 2011, in full swing and under Bloomberg's mandate as mayor, more than 685,000 people were arrested. 53% of those arrested were black and 34% Latino, the group said.

He apologized for stopping and recording in a November speech at a black church in Brooklyn. "I can't change the story," Bloomberg said, according to the Associated Press news agency. "However, today I want you to know that I realized I was wrong."

Howard Henderson, founding director of the Justice Research Center and professor of administration of justice at the University of South Texas, said many people feel his apology was insufficient. The policy "victimized thousands of black and brown citizens," Henderson said, and "impacted entire communities."

"It won't be enough for him to just apologize. He has to come up with a plan to repair the damage caused by those policies," Henderson told Al Jazeera.

Criminal justice reform also touches on poverty, affordable housing and medical care, Henderson said, and the Democratic candidate must also address those problems. In the case of Bloomberg, he must also show voters that he can understand working-class and rural Americans.

"The question is, does he understand rural America? … Do you have advisors who can keep you up to date with that population, because many Americans live in those spaces and want to be heard," Henderson said.

"He has to be able to deal with poverty and sometimes that is difficult from his point of view."