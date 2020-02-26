Megan Thee Stallion shows her twerking skills in a new video

%MINIFYHTMLcf433010c56a8dc67f832e2e41046d4311% %MINIFYHTMLcf433010c56a8dc67f832e2e41046d4312%

"Hot Girl Summer,quot; 2020 is still several months away, but Megan Thee Stallion is starting to start early. In a recent video, she shows her twerking skills and strong knees courtesy of a lap dance.

Megan Thee Stallion never misses the opportunity to do twerk, even if that means giving an impromptu lap dance. While Chris Brown and Drake's single "No Guidance,quot; was played in the background, Megan recently showed his thirsty fans what he was working on.

%MINIFYHTMLcf433010c56a8dc67f832e2e41046d4313% %MINIFYHTMLcf433010c56a8dc67f832e2e41046d4314%

Using his hair in ice blue braids, he mounted his unidentified friend and went to the city to dance on him as if his life depended on it. Her shorts and cropped hoodie probably helped her move so freely.

%MINIFYHTMLcf433010c56a8dc67f832e2e41046d4315% %MINIFYHTMLcf433010c56a8dc67f832e2e41046d4316%

This "performance,quot; follows the recent cover of Megan & # 39; Rolling Stone & # 39; which also presents his musical cohorts, SZA and Normani. The March issue of the magazine reaches the kiosks shortly and in it women discuss their fame so far, their ambitions and musical aspirations and what their devoted fans can expect from them.

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to prove after having had a successful 2019. She released her debut album "Fever,quot;, which included the single "Hot Girl Summer,quot; and quickly became one of the most talked about hip hop artists in music.

He currently appears in the soundtrack of the female-directed action movie "Birds Of Prey." SZA also recently confirmed that the two will release a single on the new SZA album.

Roommates, what do you think about this?