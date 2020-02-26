Meet the 18 semifinalists of Colorado

%MINIFYHTMLb5be7872f1aa4b364d9a8115ac04829511% %MINIFYHTMLb5be7872f1aa4b364d9a8115ac04829512%

It's officially the food awards season.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalists for the 2020 Awards, and Colorado's chefs and restaurants already won big.

Across the state, 18 chefs, restaurateurs, restaurants, bars and a liquor producer received nominations for the 2020 James Beard Foundation Awards. Last year, only eight Colorado semifinalists were named.

The James Beard Awards are awarded nationally and regionally, and Colorado won seven amazing awards among categories across the country. Ten Colorado chefs were nominated for the best chef in the mountainous region, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

After last year's awards, the James Beard Foundation redistributed its regional map, giving California and Texas their own categories and creating a new Mountain category (Colorado was previously considered among the Southwestern states).

WATCH: The Colorado Plate: Episode 4, chef Duncan Holmes of Beckon

But many Colorado chefs and restaurants saw nominations for the first time in a long time, if not ever, this year, including Sunday Vinyl, Sushi Den, Spuntino, Dough Bar, Crafted Concepts, Beckon and Hop Alley.

The finalists will be announced on March 25 and the winners will be revealed at the annual James Beard Awards gala in Chicago on May 4. Last week, El Taco de México de Denver received the America & # 39; s Classics 2020 Award from the James Beard Foundation.

Here are the semifinalists of the James Beard Foundation 2020 Colorado Award:

Best new restaurant

Sunday Vinyl, Denver

Outstanding Bar Program

Williams and Graham, Denver

Outstanding restaurant

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder

Sushi Den, Denver

Outstanding restaurateur

Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch, Crafted Concepts, Denver (Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Stoic & Genuine and others)

Outstanding Wine Program

Element 47 in The Little Nell, Aspen

Excellent producer of wines, spirits or beers

Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Austin Nickel, Spuntino, Denver

Best Chef, Mountain Region (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY):

Carrie Baird, bar dough, Denver

Caroline glover annette aurora

Duncan Holmes, Beckon, Denver

Tommy Lee, Hop Alley, Denver

Brother Luck, Four by Brother Luck, Colorado Springs

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction

Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver

Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver

Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf Tailor, Denver

Luis Young, Penrose Hall, Colorado Springs

