Mayor of Milwaukee: Multiple people killed in shooting at Molson Coors | USA news

Several people were killed in a shooting on the campus of a beer company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the city mayor said Wednesday.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in the shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

"It's a horrible, horrible day for employees here," Barrett told reporters.

"A very hard day for anyone who is close to this situation," he added.

Local media reported that the armed man would also have died. Al Jazeera could not immediately confirm the reports.

Milwaukee police said earlier Wednesday they were responding to a "critical incident,quot; on campus amid reports of a possible shooting. They later tweeted that "there is no active threat; however, this scene remains (an active scene)."

Update on the critical incident that occurred in the 4100 block of West State Street. There is no active threat; However, this scene is still active. – Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

There was a strong police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

The live video showed an armored officer pulling out an assault rifle from a car. Emergency teams continued to arrive at the site almost two hours after the initial call to the police.

The FBI and the Federal Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies that responded. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred in an expanding complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and beer facilities.

Emergency vehicles are parked near the entrance to Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY Network / Reuters)

At least 600 people work in the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley," a reference to Miller Brewing Co that is now part of Molson Coors.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay away from the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for "officer security purposes."

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building early Wednesday and told her husband that there was an active shooter and that she was locked in a room with a group of coworkers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

"Miller Valley,quot; features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packing center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields.

The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering. The tours take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a room with intricate woodwork, a glass room with stained glass, a champagne room meeting room with leaded glass windows and a beer garden outdoors with capacity for 300 people.

Milwaukee is located about 80 miles (129 km) outside of Madison, the capital of the Midwestern state of Wisconsin.