Maximum security opportunity in the Saudi Arabia Cup | Racing news

Coach Jason Servis is crossing his fingers over the "tough,quot; decision to send the American star Maximum Security on his trips to pay dividends in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Cup this weekend.

The four-year-old has won six of his eight starts to date, a count that includes three wins at the highest level.

However, Maximum Security is perhaps best known for moving to the front in the Kentucky Derby last year, only to be degraded, becoming the first horse to be disqualified from first place in the Churchill Downs masterpiece for causing interference. .

A double winner of Grade One, since, more recently in the Cigar Mile at Aqueduct in December, the son of New Year's Day is the 11-4 favorite for the $ 20 million Saturday performance at Riyadh, and Servis is anticipating a bold show.

He said: "It's exciting to come, people have been great to organize this show. It's not about money, I mean yes, but it's not.

"It has been exciting for us, to say the least. From the Derby to becoming a three-year champion, a year has passed."

"I really thought he was going to calm down at the end of 2019, but here we are."

Maximum Security Connections chose to allow the star colt to reappear in Saudi Arabia, missing out on the opportunity to compete in the Pegasus World Cup last month.

Servis added: "It was not an easy decision to come here. He has four of four in Gulfstream Park and could have run in the Pegasus World Cup, which is worth $ 3 million, so it was difficult."

"The problem was that if we ran hard at Pegasus, we didn't know if we could take a short break here, so we chose to skip Pegasus."

Reflecting on the disqualification of Kentucky Derby from Maximum Security, Servis is philosophical.

He said: "People tell me that the Kentucky Derby was terrible, and it was, but I don't stop at that. We all know that there are more important things in life: I have my health and my family and life goes on.

"I wake up in the morning and get up in my stable pony. I watch the sun rise and I watch the horses train, I'm living the dream."