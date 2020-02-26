Maurkice Pouncey publishes a heated rant against the NBA CBA proposal

%MINIFYHTML93d897ddaf6841c623447068555216df11% %MINIFYHTML93d897ddaf6841c623447068555216df12%

It will be a tough not by Maurkice Pouncey in the new NFL CBA proposal.

The All-Pro center turned to social media on Wednesday to express its thoughts on the new CBA and, if he was curious about how he would vote, that question was resolved in the first seconds of his video.

"Vote no, f— that s—," Pouncey said in a video on his Instagram story. "Our NFLPA, the guys at the top, the leaders? Man, that's all … bulls."

MORE: The NFL players in the CBA proposed by the owners are horrible: "Break it!"

Here you can hear the complete speech of 43 seconds, but, just warning, there is a strong and gloriously explicit language:

Pouncey also mentioned a terrible byproduct of what could happen if the CBA did not extend: a blockade.

"And if any player on any of our teams, if all of you are suffering from rent money or something while we are going through this blockade, call us," Pouncey said in the video. “Man, we got much more money than they had in those days. We don't have to worry about that. All the veterinarians in each team stand up. Get up.

"Show these guys that we care about them. Man, I care about all of you, young players, and I love you to death. I will not disappoint you. Trust and believe."

MORE: NFL owners support a new CBA agreement, leaving the final decision in the hands of players

The agreement, which was sent from the NFLPA leadership to player members on Wednesday, has been widely rejected by players from across the league, including Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt.

The proposed CBA features a 17-game season, without shortening the preseason, with a revenue division of less than 50 percent: less than a percentage point increase for players. Nor are guaranteed contracts, concessions on the use of marijuana or health benefits of the players mentioned, three problems that were expected to be addressed in the agreement.

Originally, the agreement also included a cap on player salaries in game 17 proposed at $ 250,000, regardless of salary made throughout the year. That proposal was eliminated.

The NFLPA representatives voted 17-14 in favor of the CBA (one vote abstained), and some 2,000 players had to vote to ratify the proposal to take effect. A decision, reached or rejected, could be expected sooner rather than later.