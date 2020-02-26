Matthew Good reveals that he no longer cares about celebrities. It also talks about the traps of the transmission format

Matthew Good recently sat down for an interview with CBC Music regarding his new album, Mobile walls, which suggests that the title was a metaphor for "emotional displacement," while discussing his hatred for the fame and limits of the new music industry based on transmission.

Reportedly, just before Matthew Good lost his new record, he moved home with his parents after divorcing. Matthew has been busy lately helping his mother take care of her husband, her father, who suffers from dementia and also has terminal cancer.

That said, Good says that part of being a touring musician is that you get used to moving a lot in the blink of an eye, so it has not been a problem. Matthew Good first achieved success in his native Canada in the 1990s, but struggles to find his place in the new transmission-based industry.

Matthew told CBC that he will always do art and music, however, in the past, he thought it might not be a bad idea to stop writing songs.

In explaining the shortcomings and injustices of the music industry, Good compared the new business with a contractor who used to pay $ 150,000 to build a house, but now receives $ 7.99.

Matthew says it could be a better professional career to make music for his family and friends and then work as a "walker at Walmart." According to Good, it's hard to deal with immediate fame and stardom, another reason he doesn't like virality.

The artist claims that that was the reason he "sabotaged,quot; his own success in the United States. Matthew rhetorically asked why he would want to be famous in another country, only to discover that when you leave your house, a woman is stalking you or a man wants an autograph.

Matthew Good stated that he "despises,quot; fame and the "complete American game." He claims that he was not willing to play it. Anyway, he will continue making art.



