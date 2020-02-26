Mary Steenburgen is scolded by her son for praising Dan Levy

%MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485311% %MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485312%

WENN / PNP / Avalon

Along with the joke of his filmmaker son Charlie McDowell, the actress of & # 39; The happiest place & # 39; He responds by pointing out his annual tribute to actress Andie McDowell.

Up News Info –

Actress Mary Steenburgen has been jokingly criticized by her son after she talked about her new film co-star Dan levy On Instagram.

The Oscar winner shared a moment of herself with Levy on social media on Monday (February 25), during the filming of the upcoming romantic comedy "Happiest Place", and praised the creator and star of "Schitt & # 39; s Creek "in the accompanying legend.

%MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485313% %MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485314%

"Yes. It's as wonderful as you think it is," Steenburgen wrote, adding a red-hearted emoji.

%MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485315% %MINIFYHTML17ce652dc0438506bf598696ed1a485316%

The brief but sweet note caused his real-life son, the filmmaker Charlie McDowell, to joke: "Mom, I wish you cared about your royal family as much as your fictional family."

Playing with her son, she responded by pointing out her annual joke to the actress. Andie McDowell, responding, "@charliemcdowell A. Regrettable B. He is not in my & # 39; fictional family & # 39; C. You post a love note to Andie McDowell every year on Mother's Day and have the nerve to criticize me? "

Steenburgen then highlighted the contrasting comment of his daughter Lilly Walton, after calling his mother to say: "Adopt him (Levy) please!"

"@lillywaltondesign MUCH sweeter than your brothers' response (sic)," replied the 67-year-old man, like Levy, whose father is a funny "American Pie" man Eugene Levy, voted for the adoption of the joke.

"Mary! The feeling is mutual," said the 36-year-old. "Faxing on adoption documents".

<br />

Charlie and Lilly are Steenburgen's two children with her first husband Malcolm McDowell. Now she is married to another Hollywood legend, Ted danson.