



Mark Wilson has been retired from the England team for the first time since the World Cup.

Eddie Jones withdrew striker Mark Wilson to the 25-man England training team before his clash between the Six Nations and Wales.

The last row of Sale Sharks could provide Jones with an alternative option to Tom Curry at number eight, with the flank deployed out of his usual position for the first three games of the England tournament.

England will not have one of the scorers of Sunday's victory over Ireland, with prostitute Luke Cowan-Dickie absent due to family reasons, while the same reason is given by the continued absence of his front-row mate, Mako Vunipola.

Anthony Watson could make his first appearance in the Six Nations after a calf injury

Anthony Watson makes an expected return to the team while making an offer to demonstrate his fitness after a calf injury that has prevented him from appearing in the tournament so far.

Forward:

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps ), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backups:

Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs ), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)