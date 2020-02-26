Mark Wahlberg reveals that his 10-year-old daughter was too ashamed to dance with him at the dad / daughter event

Mark Wahlberg stopped The Ellen DeGeneres show on Wednesday to promote his new movie Confidential Spenser. And, during the interview, the 48-year-old actor revealed that his 10-year-old daughter Grace Margaret refused to dance with him at a recent father / daughter event because she was too embarrassed.

DeGeneres said people might think that Wahlberg's daughter would be delighted to have a famous actor like her father, and was surprised that Grace didn't dance with him. Dad's house star.

"I didn't get a dance," said the father of four. "I told her we were going to make the whole big circle and then I would leave and she said & # 39; Dad, if you're ashamed, I'll never talk to you again & # 39;".

Wahlberg said he had the opportunity to spend time with his daughter off the dance floor when Grace sat near the DJ. But, he immediately noticed that the DJ was not playing appropriate songs for young children.

He explained that he was sitting with another father and realized that the DJ was playing songs with explicit lyrics at a school dance for girls instead of an edited version, and he thought "it wasn't good."

Wahlberg said he faced the DJ about his song choices and asked: “What are you doing? I'm listening to f bombs and this and that. That is not right ".

Despite her daughter's dislikes, Wahlberg said he and Grace still had a great time at the dance. But, DeGeneres was still shocked that someone rejected the opportunity to dance with the actor. Then he joked about Wahlberg's rap group, Marky Mark and Funky Bunch, and asked if Grace had ever seen him.

Wahlberg says yes, and told him that if he ever saw him again, he would no longer talk to him.

Apparently, none of Wahlberg's other children (Ella Rae, 16, Michael, 13 and Brendan Joseph, 11) are big fans of their father's rap career or his great success. Good vibrations. He told Willie Geist at the Today is the show in 2018 he was at his son's soccer game when they started playing Good vibrations In the middle of the contest.

"My wife is laughing out loud, but she is looking at my son who is basically burying his head in his helmet," said Mark Wahlberg. "It's fine for me. I don't want to make life harder for you. My past is not your burden to bear."

Confidential Spenser Arrives in theaters across the country on March 6.



