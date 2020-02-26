Mark Ruffalo calls Donald Trump & # 39; Public Enemy No. 1 & # 39;

Wenn

The actor who plays Bruce Banner in Marvel Cinematic Universe urges people to & # 39; radicalize & # 39; when they protest against the current president of the United States.

Up News Info –

Mark Ruffalo has labeled the president of the USA UU. Donald Trump the "number one public enemy" in the world and urged people to "get radical" in their protests against the politician.

The 52-year-old actor has never hidden his aversion to the Republican POTUS, and often criticizes him in posts on his social media pages. However, during an interview with Sky News to promote his new movie "Dark waters"Ruffalo took his campaign against the president to another level as he insisted that there are no problems in the world bigger than Trump.

%MINIFYHTML5b931fba8abcdf6b8ebd62ae241ef6e811% %MINIFYHTML5b931fba8abcdf6b8ebd62ae241ef6e812%

"I think the world should consider my president as the number one public enemy at this time," he said. "What we will probably do in the next ten years will be crucial for the future of the planet, and this will be increasingly evident to us. We are not, we will not go back from here. And it is not just this story, this is a system ".

When asked if he thinks there are heroes in the world, Ruffalo cited a climate change activist. Greta Thunberg, in addition to praising the radical protest group Extinction Rebellion.

In fact, it is the organization's method of using disruptive demonstrations to promote its cause that the "Avengers Final Game"Star thinks it's the way to go.

"Everything is happening. And we are going to have to bother people," he said. "We will have to be radical. We will have to make a peaceful, um, peaceful demonstration. Peaceful protest, peaceful actions that stop the system."