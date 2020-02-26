Maria Sharapova hanging her racket at 32

%MINIFYHTML77c23e210b98e29b2bd068e25d7bd56511% %MINIFYHTML77c23e210b98e29b2bd068e25d7bd56512%

The tennis champion waits for her next chapter while saying goodbye to her fans while announcing her retirement as a professional athlete at the age of 32.

Maria Sharapova He retires from professional tennis.

The five-time Grand Slam winner, 32, is ending, announcing that she is "saying goodbye" to the sport in a rehearsal for Vanity Fair published on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

"Tennis showed me the world, and showed me what it was made of," added the 32-year-old. "It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth."

"And so, whatever I choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I will continue to push. I will continue climbing. I will continue to grow."

Sharapova was a former number one player in the world and won Wimbledon in 2004 when she was only 17 years old. He also won the US Open. UU. In 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open twice in 2012 and 2014.

However, the star faced a violent reaction in 2016 when he tested positive for meldonio forbidden drugs and was eventually suspended from the game for 15 months.

Reflecting on the ups and downs of his career, he shared: "I realize that tennis has been my mountain."

"My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from the top were incredible. However, after 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, I am ready to climb another mountain, to compete on a different type of terrain." .

Now, however, she is eager to take a break and enjoy "some simple things," which include: "A sense of stillness with my family. Delaying with a cup of coffee in the morning. Unexpected weekend getaways. Workouts of my choice (hello, dance class!). "

She added: "By giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I will miss her every day (sic)."