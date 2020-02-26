Maria Sharapova announces her retirement from tennis after 28 years

Julian Finney / Getty Images
Maria Sharapova He says goodbye to the court.
On Wednesday, the great 32-year-old tennis player made an announcement that changed his life: he retires from tennis.
"Tennis showed me the world, and showed me what it was made of," she captioned a picture of herself as a girl with a racket in her hand. "It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so, whatever I choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I will still be pushing. I will keep climbing. I will continue to grow. Tennis: I'm saying goodbye."
In an essay published for fashion Y Vanity fair, the five-time Grand Slam winner reflected on the sport that has shaped her life so far, recalling memories related to the sport from the time she was 4 years old.
"When I started playing, the girls on the other side of the net were always older, taller and stronger; the greats of tennis I saw on TV seemed untouchable and out of reach. But little by little, with each day of practice on the court, this almost mythical world became increasingly real, "the athlete described.
Reviewing many of the exploits of his career, Sharapova wrote: "These courts revealed my true essence. Behind the photo shoots and the beautiful tennis dresses, they exposed my imperfections: every wrinkle, every drop of sweat. They tested my character , my will, my ability to channel my raw emotions in a place where they worked for me instead of against me. Among their lines, my vulnerabilities felt safe. How lucky am I to have found a type of terrain where I felt so exposed and so comfortable? "
However, the star acknowledged that the sport had begun to affect her physically, and noted an example of the US Open. UU. In August 2019. "Behind closed doors, thirty minutes before going to the court, I had a procedure to numb my shoulder to get during the game. Shoulder injuries are nothing new to me, eventually my tendons they have frayed like a rope. I've had multiple surgeries, once in 2008; another procedure last year, and I spent countless months in physiotherapy, "he explained. "Just stepping on the field that day felt like a final victory, when of course it should have been simply the first step towards victory. I share this not to get sorry, but to paint my new reality: my body had become a distraction . "
While Sharapova wrote that she will miss tennis "every day,quot;, she is also ready to "compete on a different type of terrain,quot; with that same "relentless persecution for victories."
But, maybe with a little more dancing. "There are some simple things that I really look forward to: a feeling of stillness with my family. Staying with a cup of coffee in the morning," he said. "Unexpected weekend getaways. Workouts of my choice (hello, dance class!").
