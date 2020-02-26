Maria Sharapova announces her retirement from tennis after 28 years

Maria Sharapova He says goodbye to the court.

On Wednesday, the great 32-year-old tennis player made an announcement that changed his life: he retires from tennis.

"Tennis showed me the world, and showed me what it was made of," she captioned a picture of herself as a girl with a racket in her hand. "It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so, whatever I choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I will still be pushing. I will keep climbing. I will continue to grow. Tennis: I'm saying goodbye."

In an essay published for fashion Y Vanity fair, the five-time Grand Slam winner reflected on the sport that has shaped her life so far, recalling memories related to the sport from the time she was 4 years old.

"When I started playing, the girls on the other side of the net were always older, taller and stronger; the greats of tennis I saw on TV seemed untouchable and out of reach. But little by little, with each day of practice on the court, this almost mythical world became increasingly real, "the athlete described.