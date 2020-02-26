March Madness 2020: Seeding Duke could be a big problem for the NCAA selection committee

If you don't mind the Duke Blue Devils, then this is your moment. They lost twice in a seven-day period, which is the number of their predecessors in the 1992 or 1999 seasons.

And there was no Hubert Davis or Kenyon Martin involved in these last defeats.

Falling on Tuesday in double overtime to a Wake Forest squad that started eight games below .500 in the ACC is the latest evidence that these Blue Devils are struggling to perform at a level consistent with preseason expectations, the postseason and season projections. metrics.

They are the number 5 team in the KenPom rankings, the number 2 in the ESPN BPI and the number 6 in the NCAA NET ranking, and yet there is this series of annoying performances in both victory and defeat: a loss of seven points on the road in Clemson; a 3-point shooting effort of 1 of 15 in an 8-point victory at Boston College; the desperate struggle to avoid the defeat that required two close miracles and extra time in North Carolina; and now a great loss to the state of North Carolina and a late collapse against the deacons.

Unless there are significant changes in the few remains of the regular season, sowing them in the NCAA Tournament will be an adventure.

When the NCAA Tournament selection committee presented its preview of the group in early February, the Blue Devils were the number 5 team behind the main seeds projected by Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State. They have not played at that level since then, compiling a 4-2 record that, while presenting an impressive home victory over the ACC Florida State contender and the blows of Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, is also marked by those two defeats. and poor performance in Carolina.

The Devils own only a 4-3 record against Quad-1 opponents. Among the top 20 teams in the NET ranking, only Arizona and BYU have fewer wins and only Dayton, San Diego State and Louisville have the same number.

Duke's defeat at home before the conference against Stephen F. Austin is a Quad-3 defeat. Among the top 20 RED teams, only Arizona, Colorado and the state of San Diego have one of those.

What Duke has in his favor is stellar power, not the kind that Zion Williamson delivered a year ago, but among his victims. The Devils defeated NET No. 1 Kansas on a neutral floor. They beat No. 9 FSU at home. They mistreated No. 12 Michigan State in a road game. Not all Quad-1 wins are the same, and Duke's are more equal than most.

What should the committee do?

There are many things that say that Duke belongs to the highest: at least as seed No. 3 and possibly No. 2. There are also many things that say that the Blue Devils may deserve a less prominent position, perhaps in the 4- line. Kentucky has been spending time in that neighborhood for some time in support projections, including Sporting News, and the main anchor of the Wildcats in that territory is the amount of dubious defeats they accumulated in Evansville, Utah.

If the Demons receive the previous treatment in light of these obvious struggles, the public who belittles Duke will not have fun. This is especially true since the seed preference for the Devils would likely include the opportunity to start the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, about an hour from the campus. There is not a top-level contender who would like that location more, although some might prefer to have it shipped to Spokane or Omaha.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was not happy that his team gave up a nine-point lead in the 1:21 final against Wake.

“We just delivered the ball. There is no excuse for the two turnovers we had, "Krzyzewski said." You must be strong with the ball and they took advantage. "

Krzyzewski admitted that he was "disappointed in our group." I don't think we've come, and the way we practice. We show a lot to our youth. … This is our 28th game, and hopefully we will be older, but we are not. "

He rejected a suggestion that Duke has had trouble acting consistently, insisting that a team with a 23-5 record has played "very good basketball."

Duke will need to play more, and more often, or the selection week will be a bad time for the committee.