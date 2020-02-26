Many teams want to rule out video review for pass interference

The NFL video review system for pass interference calls could be removed after one season.

A low season survey conducted by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rule adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year.

The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials. Several owners, as well as coaches, general managers and, of course, players, complained about inconsistencies in the calls. Calls were rarely turned over in the field when challenged.

The league extended the video review to pass the interference after the Los Angeles Rams benefited from a non-participation in the game for the NFC title against the New Orleans Saints after the 2018 season.

The survey shows that 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey oppose the review by 2020 of video reviews of such calls (and not calls). As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.

The committee will have more meetings before submitting its recommendations to full ownership at the end of March in Palm Beach, Florida. Three-fourths of the owners, 24 of 32, must approve any rule.