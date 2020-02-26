Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskajer issues qualification warning from the Champions League | Soccer news

















1:05



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United is taking it one game at a time, but the ultimate goal is the return to the Champions League.

%MINIFYHTML36bf50e999376214e28171aa6afc946311% %MINIFYHTML36bf50e999376214e28171aa6afc946312%

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned his team that they can't trust winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

United's host, Club Brugge, played Thursday with their Europa League round of 16 tie at 1-1, entering the second leg at Old Trafford, with the winners of the competition ensuring entry to the most important competition in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Solskjaer team has closed three points behind Chelsea's fourth place in the Premier League and currently ranks fifth that could secure a place in the Champions League if Manchester City's two-year ban on European competition

"I think we need to take one game at a time," said Solskjaer. "Both are possible, but in a cup competition you never know.

"It may be a bad day, you know someone … so we only take one game at a time, we hope to have as many points as we can in the league."

"In the cup you can't predict, you can't trust & # 39; we'll win this & # 39; there are good teams."

Ed Woodward revealed a drop in United operating earnings and recorded revenue

The pressure for United to ensure a return to the Champions League apparently increased on Tuesday when the club confirmed a fall in operating profits and recorded revenue when its fiscal results were published in the second quarter of 2020.

The club's net debt increased 23.2% to £ 391.3 million, recorded revenue of £ 168.4 million in the second quarter decreased 19.3% in the same period of the previous year, and its operating profit of £ 36.5 million, decreased 17 per cent.

"We are a great club, we have good finances but, of course, the longer you are out of it, the more you will suffer," Solskjaer said.

"Of course, it is an ambition for us to return to the Champions League for both football and economic reasons, that will help the club."

"We just have to concentrate on the next game, this competition now, then it's the league on Sunday, then it's the FA Cup on Thursday, then it's the league again and hopefully more European games."

Bruno Fernandes has impressed Solskjaer after his arrival in January

United are undefeated since the signing in January of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who produced his best show so far for the club in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Watford.

Solskjaer compared Fernandes with former United midfielders Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron after the game, and believes the former Sporting Lisbon star fits well in Old Trafford.

"We believe we have added some factor x and quality with Bruno," said Solskjaer. "(His) addition gives us a bit of a different flavor.

"He is a player who likes to play penetrating passes, forward passes, likes to take risks, what a Man United player should do."

"His imagination, or his general vision and his image, are a couple of seconds ahead of many players and that is one of his strengths, knowing what he wants to do the next time he gets it."