Man found guilty of second degree murder in deadly shooting in Belmont – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – An Oakland man was convicted of second-degree murder for the murder of another man in 2017 in Belmont, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jovhon Stewart, 29, was sentenced Monday for the shooting death of Dejohn Jones, 24, who was shot at 5:15 a.m. August 5, 2017 in his ex-girlfriend's apartment at 566 Ralston Ave., No. 1.

Prosecutors said that, according to an autopsy, Jones was shot four times, two in the back, one in the top of the head and one in the arm.

Jones recently broke up with his girlfriend and that morning he was in his apartment with his sister and cousin to buy his television and other belongings. In addition to Jones's ex-girlfriend, six others were there, including Stewart.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Stewart and Jones knew each other and discussed. Stewart's girlfriend had once been Jones's girlfriend.

Each called the other names, Wagstaffe said. During the discussion, Stewart shot Jones.

Jones was unarmed, prosecutors said. That morning, three people in the department identified Stewart as the person who shot Jones.

Stewart was also convicted of a felony deterrent of a witness. Over a period of three weeks, Stewart tried to dissuade his girlfriend from cooperating with the police. Prosecutors said Stewart told his girlfriend that her family would be looking for her if she continued to cooperate.

Police learned of the threat by listening to the jail calls recorded by Stewart. Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18. His lawyer Connie O'Brien was not immediately available to comment on the conviction.

