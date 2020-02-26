Maldives hires Amal Clooney to represent the Rohingya at the UN | Maldives News

Maldives hired the services of prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to represent the persecuted Rohingya in the United Nations court.

"I am delighted that I have been asked to represent Maldives before the International Court of Justice. Responsibility for genocide in Myanmar is very late and I look forward to working on this important effort to seek judicial remedies for Rohingya survivors," said the British. and Lebanese. lawyer said.

Maldives said it will submit a written intervention statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) supporting the Rohingya, a Muslim minority persecuted in Myanmar.

"In line with the decision taken at the XIV Islamic Summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (ICO), the Republic of Maldives intends to extend its support to efforts to seek accountability for acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya people. " Minister Abdulla Shahid said.

The measure comes after the Gambia presented a case of genocide against Myanmar in the ICJ last November. The court ruled that Myanmar should take preventive measures to prevent community genocide.

Rohingya leaders welcomed the measure of the Maldives.

Ro Nay San Lwin, a human rights activist and co-founder of Free Rohingya Coalition, said in a tweet: "#Rohingya has been seeking justice since 1978 when the genocide against them began effectively. Their action today speaks more than the countless statements about we who are issued. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. "

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the most persecuted people in the world, have faced greater fears of attack since dozens of people died in community violence in 2012.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar to Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched an offensive against the minority in August 2017, raising the number of people persecuted in Bangladesh above of 1.2 million.

Since August 25, 2017, about 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar security forces, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).

More than 34,000 Rohingya were also thrown into the fire, while at least 114,000 more were beaten, said the OIDA report, titled Forced Migration of Rohingya: the untold experience.

Some 18,000 Rohingya women and girls were raped by the Myanmar army and police and more than 115,000 Rohingya houses were burned, while another 113,000 were destroyed.