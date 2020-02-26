Malaysian Pakatan Harapan coalition backs Anwar as prime minister | News

%MINIFYHTML3acc2fcab4357e7d2b6b49499193fab011% %MINIFYHTML3acc2fcab4357e7d2b6b49499193fab012%

Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia announced Wednesday that the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition nominated him as his candidate for Prime Minister.

Members of the Anwar & # 39; s People & # 39; s Justice Party (PKR) also announced that they are presenting their name as the country's leader.

The announcement follows the resignation on Monday of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who currently directs Malaysia as an actor.

The fight between Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, who formed a surprise pact to win the 2018 elections, has shaped Malaysian politics for more than two decades and is at the root of the latest crisis .

Mahathir, the world's oldest head of government in his role as interim prime minister, proposed a unified administration without loyalty from political parties at a time when Malaysia faces a weakened economy and the impact of the new coronavirus.

Early Wednesday, Mahathir delivered a national speech and apologized for the "political turmoil,quot; it caused.

"As a normal human being, I am bound to make mistakes. I apologize if my resignation was incorrect," said the veteran leader.

"If possible, I will try to establish a government that does not favor any party. Only the interests of the nation will have priority."

& # 39; Government backdoor & # 39;

In a statement, Anwar said he was opposed to "any effort to form a backdoor government."

"Pakatan invited Mahathir to chair a meeting to restore Pakatan Harapan, but he did not agree to attend the meeting on Tuesday," Anwar said.

"Therefore, the presidential committee decided that Anwar Ibrahim is the prime minister nominated for Pakatan.

"We await the king's decision," he said later at a press conference.

To try to end the crisis, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has met with the 222 elected members of parliament for two days.

Those at the meetings said they were asked to name their favorite prime minister or if they wanted new elections.

The Anwar PKR has 39 seats and the alliance partners could give it another 62.

While some politicians have openly expressed their support for Mahathir to remain in office, it was not clear if enough of them would support him.

Political entanglement

The volatile relationship between Anwar and Mahathir helped provoke the last crisis after Mahathir resisted the pressure of setting a date for a promised transfer of power to Anwar before the 2018 elections.

In addition to personal relationships, politics in Malaysia is formed by a tangle of ethnic and religious interests. The mostly Muslim country of 32 million is more than half of the ethnic Malays, but has large Chinese, Indian and other ethnic minorities.

A unity government that crosses the party lines could give Mahathir greater authority than during a period as prime minister from 1981 until his retirement in 2003.

But the idea was rejected on Tuesday by a four-party alliance, including the United National Organization of Malaysia (UMNO), which ruled Malaysia for six decades until it was defeated by the Mahathir coalition in 2018.

The four parties said they had told the king that they wanted a new election.

After their electoral defeat under former Prime Minister Najib Razak, the fortunes of those parties have increased while the Pakatan coalition of Mahathir and Anwar has lost five partial elections.

Anwar was the deputy of Mahathir and a rising political star when Mahathir was prime minister the first time, but they fell.

Anwar was arrested and imprisoned in the late 1990s for sodomy and corruption, charges he and his supporters argue were destined to end his political career.