Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak were seen in the city

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak are truly one of the best couples in Bollywood. Stunners often go out in style for events, parties, lunches and dinners in the company of others. They love to make paparazzi nervous with their glamorous appearance and today it was no different. We broke the duo as they headed for lunch at a hot spot in Mumbai. Malaika looked flawless with a gray short top and a pleated skirt of the same color.

He combined it with white sneakers and elegant sunglasses. While Amrita came out with a pair of baggy jeans and a black print T-shirt that was tied at the waist. She also saw Amrita her husband Shakeel Ladak. Check out the photos below.