Main perspectives of the MLB 2020: Classification of rookies, sleepers to add to their fantasy eraser cheat sheets

Although the veteran Nationals took home the World Series title last year, the youth remained the name of the game in the majors, and in fantasy baseball leagues. Each season, fantasy owners look for undervalued sleepers and possible outbreaks, and it is now more common to see that the best prospects and other newbies are quickly traced to the elderly and produced almost immediately. Even if you are not in a league of archers or dynasties, it is imperative to have our rankings of the best 50 best MLB prospects within your cheat sheet draft.

Again, let's just go back to last season. Pete Alonso set the MLB rookie home run record with 53 long balls. He also scored 103 runs, drove 120 and walked 72 times. In total, seven rookies hit more than 20 homers: Alonso (53), Eloy Jiménez (31), Christian Walker (29), Yordan Alvarez (27), Fernando Tatis Jr. (22), Mike Yastrzemski (21) and Rowdy Tellez (twenty-one). And, that list does not include the rookie who may have presented the most impressive power show of the year, Aristides Aquino of Cincinnati, who hit 19 hikers in just 205 at-bats. Eight rookies who saw significant game time posted batting averages greater than .300, led by Luis Arraez (.334), Tatis Jr. (.317), Bryan Reynolds (.314), Álvarez (.313), Bo Bichette (.311), Kevin Newman (.308), Tommy Edman (.304) and Keston Hiura (.303). Even the geriatric Nats had a rookie feeling in their lineup, as Victor Robles hit 17 home runs, stole 28 bases and played more defense in the center field for the 2019 champions.

The rookie pitchers were not as successful as their brother position players, but 11 first-year pitchers made more than 20 starts. Dakota Hudson won 16 games for the National League National Cardinals champions and registered 3.35 ERA. Baltimore's John Means was an All-Star and won 12 games (22 percent of the team's season total). Mike Soroka won 13 games and recorded a stellar effectiveness of 2.68 for the leading Braves of the Eastern Division of the National League. Chris Paddack of San Diego struck out 153 batters in 140.2 innings and recorded a 3.33 ERA in 26 starts. Zac Gallen of Arizona (effectiveness of 2.81 and 96 K in 80 IP), Zach Plesac of Cleveland (effectiveness of 3.81 in 21 starts) and Griffin Canning of the Angels (1.22 WHIP, 96 K in 90.1 IP) performed well in action limited

This year's prospects crop may not have a star that can rival Pete Alonso's historic debut, but it's a deep rookie class with a series of elite pitching prospects that should record significant time in the big leagues in 2020. In addition, many of this year's Top 50 have already seen some major league action, and there could be a significant number of rookies in the opening lists. In fact, more than half of the players on this list could spend at least half of the season in the majors during the 2020 campaign.

Main perspectives of the MLB 2020

1. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay. Franco will not turn 20 until March, but he is already the best prospect for batting in minors. A shortstop that changes batting with a lifetime batting average in leagues under .336 and a batting percentage of .523, is a first-class talent. That could be better demonstrated by the fact that he has walked more (83) than he has struck out (54 Ks in 768 appearances on the professional plate). His swing with his right hand is a little flatter and produces less power than his punch with his left hand, but he is an elite hitter from either side of the plate. Franco currently shows a defense above average in short, but his thick body could result in an eventual move to second or third place, where he should play his arm above average. Wherever he lines up on the field, his bat is good enough to make him an All-Star.

2. MacKenzie Gore, LHP, San Diego. Decreased by blisters at the beginning of his career, Gore obtained dominant numbers between High-A and Double-A in 2019 (effectiveness of 1.69, 135/28 K / BB and only 56 hits allowed in 101 innings). When healthy, Gore has a good command of four pitches (more fast ball low in the mid-90s, more curve, slider above average and solid change). Mix your pitches well, attack the batters and show the balance of a frontline starter. At just 21, Gore will probably reopen the season in Double-A, but if he continues his dominance and the Padres are in the hunt for the playoffs, he could easily find himself in the San Diego rotation during the second half of 2020.

3. Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit. Last season, Mize firmly established itself as one of the best baseball pitching prospects by delivering a stellar campaign division between High-A and Double-A (2.55 ERA, 106/23 K / BB and only 80 hits allowed in 109.1 tickets). Mize has three more tones (nasty splitter, mid 90's fastball and sharp slider). With excellent command, repeatable delivery and the ability to mix pitches, Mize has the potential to be a first-line starter. If he continues his dominance in the minors during the first half of the season, he could reach Detroit in the middle of the season.

4. Jesús Luzardo, LHP, Oakland. The injuries limited Luzardo to 54 innings last season, but he ended 2019 with a stellar performance while pitching out of the Oakland bullpen in the final stretch (1.50 ERA, 16/3 K / BB and only five hits allowed in 12 innings) . Luzardo has elite things, which include a fast ball from the mid-90s and a positive change. His breaking ball is inconsistent, but it can be an occasional weapon. With one more command and repeatable delivery, you have the tools to be a frontline headline. He has never released more than 109 professional entries, so he will probably have a ticket limit in 2020, but he should have the opportunity to break the rotation of the Athletics in the first part of the season.

5. Gavin Lux, 2B / SS, Dodgers of Los Angeles. Last season, Lux burned Triple-A (average of .392, 13 HR in just 49 games) and then performed well as the Dodgers as second baseman for most of September. He is prepared to be the opener of the opening day of this year and has looked good at the beginning of the Cactus League action. Lux took a more aggressive approach in 2019 and it was worth it with 66 extra-base hits on three levels. Lux has more bat speed and a good lower half balance that gives it power in all fields and solid contact ability. With a solid tone recognition and a compact swing path, Lux has the ability to hit more than 25 home runs while posting an average of around .280.

6. Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels. Adell reached Triple-A in his 20-year season last year, and has tremendous potential for power speed. It looked good when I saw it this year in spring training, and could be in line for a starting position in Los Angeles mid-season. In 2019, Adell lost almost two months due to injuries, but he performed well in the second half and regained lost time by surprising the scouts in the Arizona Fall League. Adell is a mature and balanced player who has worked hard to develop baseball skills to go with his raw tools. Every time I see him, his swing path is more consistent and his approach is more refined. With more bat speed and exceptional gross power, it has the potential to hit on average, drop 25 bombs and slide 20 bags per year in the majors.

7. Forrest Whitley, RHP, Houston. Whitley looked great in spring training last season, but then had a horrible 2019 campaign during which he fought shoulder swelling and took the bumps to the mound. He returned to the track in the Arizona Fall League, batter-friendly (2.88 ERA and 32/9 K / BB in 25 innings) and has been pain free during spring training this year. When healthy, Whitley has an initial front-line advantage, with a fast mid-90s ball, more curve and a solid command. It also mixes a cutter, a slider and a change, all of which are at least above average. He should open the season in Triple-A, but a good start and continued health could take a look at Houston's mid-season rotation.

8. Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox. Decreased by injuries during much of his professional career, Robert finally broke out last season when he recorded an impressive 30-30 campaign. He also hit .328 and played a solid defense in the center field. Robert still needs to improve his discipline on the plate, but he has the speed of the bat and the hand-eye coordination to hit on average despite being a free swinger. You can also lose your balance on the plate, but when kept under control, it has electric bat speed, a compact swing path and more power. This spring will compete to be the central gardener of the first day. In the long term it has 30-30 potential. If you can improve your discipline on the plate, you could hit .270 in the majors.

9. Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox. Kopech missed the 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but is on track to return to action sometime in early 2020. Kopech was overwhelming in a brief major league cameo at the end of & # 39; 18, and has the things to be a frontline headline. Before succumbing to an injury, Kopech had improved his dominance and dominated the batters with a fast ball from the upper 90s and one more slider. This spring has been throwing bullpens, and you should see the Cactus League action sometime in March. The Red Sox have indicated that it will be handled with care this year (that is, it will have an entry limit), but if it stays healthy and regains its command, it could return to the South Side rotation mid-season.

10. Sixto Sanchez, RHP, Miami. Sanchez, just 21 years old, is a polished pitcher who could make his major league debut this season. Sanchez has more control of things on the front line, with an electric fastball that can reach the top 90. Complements your heater with a curved ball above average and a solid change. With a smooth delivery and a solid composure, Sanchez had a good performance in Double A (effectiveness of 2.53 and 97/19 K / BB with only 87 hits allowed in 103 innings). Club officials are cautious in projecting their arrival in the big leagues, but a good start could give it a great league look in mid-2020.

11. Jared Kelenic, OF, Seattle. Kelenic recorded an impressive 2019 season (.291 / .364 / .540 with 23 HR and 20 SB) and looks like a future star. At just 20 years old, he will probably open the 2020 campaign in Double-A and should make his major league debut next season. Although he is a polished batter with the strength and athleticism to play in the majors now, the Sailors under reconstruction do not need to rush him. Kelenic has a strong work ethic and has continued to improve his swing during his three years as a professional. With more bat speed and good discipline on the plate, he plans to hit both power and average in the big ones.

12. Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore. Rutschman had a modest professional debut in 2018, but he has the tools to be an All-Star SUV in the coming years. Rutschman is a complete package that has the potential to hit for power and average while playing more defense in a premium position. On the plate, Rutschman has a large explosion in the lower body and a perfect turning path from both sides. With more bat speed and good plate discipline, Rutschman should be able to bat on average and reach the base at a good pace. He will probably open the season in A-ball and the Orioles who live in the basement have no incentive to rush him, but his talent could lead him to the majors as soon as next season.

13. Nate Pearson, RHP, Toronto. After a 2018 shortened by injuries, Pearson returned with a vengeance last year (effectiveness of 2.30 with 119/27 K / BB and only 63 hits allowed in 101.2 IP between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A). He will compete for a rotation position this spring, but concerns about service time and his history of injuries probably mean he opens the season for minors. Pearson has a good command of an overwhelming fast ball that reaches three digits, a slider higher than 80 and a solid change. This spring he is working to add a curve to his arsenal. If you can stay healthy, you have the tools to be at least the number 2 opener in the majors.

14. Joey Bart, C, San Francisco. Bart had a 2019 plagued with injuries, but showed glimpses of his potential at the end of the year (.316 with four HR in 87 at-bats in Double-A) and in the Arizona Fall League (.333 with four other HR in 42 at bat) before a wandering fast ball fractures the thumb. Bart has impressed the leadership of the Giants with his maturity and had a good start in the Cactus League game. If he can stay healthy in 2020, he could end up as the initial receiver of the Giants (moving Buster Posey to the first) in mid-season. If Bart can improve his pitching recognition and better control his plate timing, he could hit for a solid average while clubbing more than 25 home runs in a full season.

15. Luis Patiño, RHP, San Diego. Patiño achieved great numbers in 2019 in his 19-year season (2.57 effective, 123/38 K / BB and only 69 hits allowed in 94.2 innings, mainly in High-A). Patiño's slight stature belies his power. The slender right has a loose arm that produces heat in the upper 90s, a sharp slider and a decent change. During my annual visit to the Cactus League this spring, I saw one of Patiño's bullpens. It was so electric that it caused audible gasps of coaches, scouts and reporters gathered. If Patiño can press his command and find more consistency with his slider, it has all the features of a No. 2 opener.

16. Brendan McKay, LHP / 1B, Tampa Bay. McKay had an uneven presentation of the greats in 2019 (effectiveness of 5.14 and 56/16 K / BB in 49 innings), but showed enough potential to be in line for a place of rotation to open 2020. It has been slowed by stiffness in spring training, but is on its way to making its debut in the Cactus League in the coming weeks. Last season, McKay started strongly in his first major league appearances, but became tentative after some difficult starts. It adjusted and published solid numbers in September. McKay also received some game time on DH, but it is unlikely to be more than an occasional position player in 2020. At his best, McKay shows more control of four pitches (more fast ball down in the mid 90s , effective cutter, above average curve, solid change), repeatable delivery and impressive composure. McKay is a smart pitcher who has improved his things as a professional and must make the necessary adjustments to be a successful No. 2 starter.

17. Spencer Howard, RHP, Philadelphia. No pitching prospect did more to increase their shares in 2019 than Howard. He fought a shoulder pain at the beginning of the season, but once he returned to action, he delivered a great season (2.03 ERA with 94/16 K / BB and only 43 hits allowed in 71 innings on three levels). It culminated with a dominant performance in the Arizona Fall League, where he was the best agreed pitcher. Howard has elite things that include a fast ball from the mid to high 90s, a positive change and a positive ball. It is almost certain that he will open the season in the minors, and a ticket limit will reduce his chances of the big leagues this season, but he should look for a place of rotation in Philadelphia sometime this year. If you can stay healthy and strengthen your command, you have the potential to be a # 2 starter.

18. Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota. Lewis had a difficult regular season, but he returned to normal in the fall when he won the MVP award in the Arizona Fall League (average of .353). Lewis is only 20 years old and needs to improve his discipline at the plate, but he has elite tools, which include more bat speed and a compact swing path. At this time, he is a bit of a time batter and, therefore, is prone to scratches, but if he can better control the lower part of his body during his swing, he has the tools to eventually strike for power and power. Lewis is also one more runner who should spend more than 20 bags a year and play a higher than average defense in the shortstop. He will almost certainly not reach the majors in 2020, but he should compete for a role in the big leagues next season.

19. Matt Manning, RHP, Detroit. Manning has electric stuff and recorded a dominant campaign in Double-A last season (2.56 effectiveness and 148/38 K / BB in 133.2 innings), but it's still a great work in progress. The right thrower has a mid-90s electric fastball, a positive curve and a change in development. It also mixes in a slider and shows good control, but your things may be inconsistent. The Tigers have no reason to rush him to the elders and should give him the opportunity to refine his things and improve his consistency in the minors this season. In the long term, you have the tools to be the number 2 opener.

20. Alec Bohm, 3B, Philadelphia. Bohm had a stellar campaign in 2019 (average of .304, 21 HR, 73/57 K / BB in 125 games on three levels) and impressed in the Arizona Fall League (.361 in 72 at-bats). He could compete as the third base on the opening day of the Phillies, but he is more likely to receive a mid-season call. Despite its size and long levers, Bohm has a direct swing path and good hand-eye coordination. He has demonstrated good tone recognition and an ability to use the entire field when I have seen it in person. In the long term, it has the potential to hit for a solid average and hit more than 25 home runs in the big ones.

21. Dustin May, RHP, Dodgers of Los Angeles. Last year, May had a good performance in four major league starts in August before dominating out of the bullpen in September (10 goalless entries with only five hits allowed and 14/1 K / BB). May has been dealing with side tension this spring and the season is likely to start in the minors, but she should get another chance from the big leagues sometime in 2020. May's bread and butter is a nasty sinking in the mid the 90, which combines with a more cutter. It also throws a curve, which blinks more but has been inconsistent when I've seen it in person. If you can improve your change and tighten your curve, it could be a number 2 opener. With your current repertoire, it is a solid number 3.

22. Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle. Rodriguez has one of the best gross powers in the minors and is only 19. Last season, he hit .326 with 12 HR in 84 games divided between Baja-A and Alta-A, then he was impressed as the youngest player in Arizona Fall League He will have to show that he can handle high speed things, but he is a hard worker who should be able to adapt. Rodriguez has elite bat speed and the central force to get the ball out of any park. The Mariners will probably develop it at a moderate pace, but it is a balanced young man who should be able to handle the pressure that accompanies the state of the best prospects. In the long term, it has the potential to be a threat of 30 HR in the elderly.

23. A.J. Puk, LHP, Oakland. Last season, Puk successfully returned from Tommy John's surgery and recorded 10 solid appearances in the Oakland bullpen during a call at the end of the season (3.18 ERA, 13/5 K / BB in 11.1 innings). This spring is impressed at the beginning of the Cactus League, and will press for a place in the rotation. Puk has shown an improved change this year and now it looks like it could have four quality releases. His electric fast-ball and wipeout slider from the top 90 was already a devastating combo, but the improved change and an occasional curve give him the weapons to be the number 2 opener. If he can sharpen his command, it could be even better.

24. Mitch Keller, RHP, Pittsburgh. Last year, Keller posted an ugly 7.13 ERA in 11 major league starts, but threw better as the season progressed (4.32 ERA with 24/4 in 16.2 innings in September) and will compete for a rotation spot in the spring training At its best, Keller has more things that offer good control of a mid-90s electric fastball and one more curve. It will also launch an occasional change against left-handed hitters, but right now it is not a great weapon. Keller's big league fights have their roots in inconsistency. He made too many pitches and didn't mix his pitches very well. It has demonstrated the ability to adapt before, and its September improvement is a good omen for future success. You will have to be more consistent to fully realize your potential as a No. 2 starter, but your current skills are good enough to be at least one type of average rotation.

25. Carter Kieboom, SS, Washington. Kieboom fought mightily in a brief call to the big leagues, but is barely 22 years old and recorded an impressive .902 OPS in 109 games in Triple-A. The challenges of the big leagues of Kieboom were mainly the result of an excessively passive approach that left him in the account of almost every turn at bat, a situation that should be remedied with the more aggressive mentality he showed in the minors. The Nats clearly expect Kieboom to be the third base of the opening day, but if he doesn't win the job this spring, he should get a chance sometime in the first half of 2020. When locked up, Kieboom shows a bat speed greater than the average, a direct path to the bat and good discipline on the plate. You should be able to hit for average and moderate pop as a rookie with more than 20 human resources potential as you mature.

26. Deivi García, RHP, New York Yankees – At 5-9, Garcia looks like a reliever, but he has the electric power of a No. 2 starter. Garcia's four-shot combination includes a fast ball that reaches a maximum of 95-96 mph and a more scathing curved ball . With a deceptive delivery and a low three-quarter arm angle, Garcia can succeed against both left-handed and right-handed people. At just 20, he probably won't be on the first day's list, but Yankees' injury problems could open the door for Garcia to start in New York sometime in 2020. If he can continue refining his change and improving his command , has the potential to be a No. 2 opener.

27. Nick Madrigal, 2B, Chicago White Sox. Madrigal is one of the best pure batters in the minors, and he also won a minor league Gold Glove last year. Last season, he hit .311 on three levels (including a .331 in Triple-A) and walked 44 times while he struck out only 16 times (yes, 16, that's not a typo) in 120 games. Madrigal is competing to be the second baseman of the first day of the Red Sox and it is likely that only concerns about service time will get in the way. Regardless of when he takes over the job, he should hit on average, slide more than 20 bags and score many runs by hitting near the top of the Chicago lineup.

28. Luis Campusano, C, San Diego. Campusano is a rising star that could be much higher on this list mid-season. The powerful backstop broke out in High-A last year (.325 average with 15 HR and 57/52 K / BB in the California League friendly batters) and was one of the most impressive hitters I saw in the practice sessions of the Cactus League this spring. At just 21 years old, Campusano is a polished batter with great balance, more bat speed and excellent pitching recognition. He will be challenged in Double-A this season, but he has the tools to hit close to .300, post a high OBP and achieve more than 20 homers in the majors.

29. Logan Gilbert, RHP, Seattle. Gilbert impressed last year in his first full professional season (2.13 effective and 165/33 K / BB in 135 combined tickets between Low-A, High-A and Double-A) and now he looks like a No. 2 or 3 starter. Gilbert has a balanced and consistent delivery, which produces a command more than four pitches (fast ball, slider, curve, change). Your mid 90's fastball is your biggest weapon, but you can mix your four offers effectively. It will probably open the season in Double-A and is unlikely to be taken to the majors, but could see the action of the big leagues in late 2020.

30. Grayson Rodríguez, RHP, Baltimore. With only 20 years, Rodriguez looked like an ace future in 2019 (effectiveness of 2.68, 129/36 K / BB and only 57 hits allowed in 94 entries in Low-A). With a fast ball over the mid-90s, a solid command and an emerging ball, Rodriguez could be the starter number 2. He stepped forward with his change in 2019 and will probably open the season at High-A. The Orioles under reconstruction will probably advance slowly with a major league ETA from the end of 2021.

31. Dylan Carlson, OF, St. Louis. The Cardinals have an opening in the left garden this spring, and Carlson has the tools to win the job after a 2019 campaign (average of .292 and percentage based on .372 with 26 HR and 20 SB in a season mostly in Double-UN). Even if it doesn't open the year in St. Louis, it's almost certain it will look great in the big leagues before midseason. The Carlson switch is a little better from the left side, but it has shown good bat speed and excellent hand-eye coordination on both sides when I've seen it in person. With solid launch recognition and more brute power, Carlson has the potential to hit .275 with more than 20 homers for a full season in the big games.

32. Ian Anderson, RHP, Atlanta. Anderson had a solid season in Double A last year (2.68 ERA with 147 strikeouts and only 82 hits allowed in 111 innings), but then had problems in a five-game season in Triple A. Anderson has three above-average pitches, including a fast ball that shows more, but its control has been inconsistent. With only 21 years, Anderson only needs to consolidate his command to reach his potential as a holder of half rotation in the greats. 2020 will begin in Triple-A, where you will be given enough time to finish your development.

33. Cristian Pache, OF, Atlanta. Pache has exceptional tools, but is not yet refined despite having reached Triple-A last year in his 20-year season. An open field of the Braves and an approach to winning now in Atlanta will probably relegate Pache to the minors this season, but I think the development time will be good for him in the long term. Although he has a good bat speed and solid gross power, Pache sometimes loses his balance on the plate and does not have a constant swing path. Pache is an elite defensive center fielder whose glove should keep him in alignment. If you can improve your discipline on the plate and refine your swing mechanics, you have the strength and speed of the bat to hit with medium and moderate power in the majors.

34. Daniel Lynch, LHP, Kansas City. Lynch was a solid prospect in college, but flourished once released from the straitjacket of the launching philosophies of the University of Virginia. Now, one of the best left-handers in the minors, Lynch has a dynamic fastball from the mid-90s, one more slider and a solid change. He will probably open the season in Double-A and should compete for a rotation position in Kansas City by next spring. In the long term, it is projected as holder number 3.

35. Sean Murphy, C, Oakland. Murphy stood firm in a brief big league call last year (.245 and four HR in 53 at-bats) and is the favorite to be the starting receiver of the Athletics to open the season. He underwent a small surgical procedure on the knee in the low season and will not be ready for game action until mid-spring. Murphy ha tenido dificultades para mantenerse sano, pero cuando está en el campo, es un defensor más con un poder superior al promedio y una disciplina sólida. En este momento, parece un chico que podría batear .260 y completar 20 jonrones. Si puede mejorar su equilibrio en la mitad inferior y crear más influencia en su swing, podría ser aún mejor.

36. Alex Kirilloff, OF, Minnesota. Kirilloff luchó contra una lesión en la muñeca que minó su poder en 2019, pero se puso en camino al final de la temporada y terminó bateando .311 con cinco HR en Double-A en el mes de agosto. Cuando está sano, Kirilloff es un bateador pulido con buen reconocimiento de lanzamiento y la velocidad del bate para manejar más la velocidad. Su trayectoria de swing suave y gran equilibrio le permiten conducir la pelota a todos los campos. Probablemente comenzará el año nuevamente en Doble A, pero podría estar presionando para una promoción de grandes ligas a mediados de temporada. A largo plazo, tiene el potencial de batear para promedio y golpear más de 20 HR mientras juega en un jardín de esquina sólido en los grandes.

37. Matthew Liberatore, LHP, St. Louis. Liberatore pasó todo el año pasado en Low-A, pero sus cosas, aplomo y comando presagian un éxito continuo en los niveles superiores. A pesar de su falta de experiencia, Liberatore mezcla bien sus lanzamientos y evita el contacto duro. Su curva positiva es su mejor arma, pero su bola rápida y su cambio están por encima del promedio. Probablemente abrirá la temporada en High-A y no estará en las mayores en el corto plazo, pero tiene buenas posibilidades de alcanzar su potencial como titular No. 3.

38. Brendan Rodgers, SS / 2B, Colorado. Rodgers se decepcionó en la limitada acción de las grandes ligas el año pasado antes de que un labrum desgarrado terminara su temporada. En Triple-A mostró un vistazo de su potencial mientras golpeaba .350 y golpeaba .622 en 37 juegos. Rodgers ha luchado cada vez que ha sido promovido, pero ha tenido un buen desempeño en todos los niveles una vez que se ha establecido. Durante su breve período en las grandes ligas, fue demasiado agresivo al principio de los turnos al bate, lo que significaba que constantemente se encontraba en el conteo. Un bateador maduro con buen reconocimiento de lanzamiento, Rodgers debería poder alterar su enfoque en su próxima oportunidad en las Grandes Ligas. Está trabajando para recuperar la salud esta primavera y probablemente abrirá la temporada en la lista de lesionados. Ryan McMahon ahora se ve como el segunda base del día de apertura, pero Rodgers podría tener un aspecto de grandes ligas a mediados de temporada si puede recuperar la salud y recuperar su golpe en Triple-A. Cuando está sano, Rodgers tiene la velocidad del bate y la potencia bruta para eventualmente batear a .280 con más de 20 jonrones durante una temporada completa.

39. Keibert Ruiz, C, Los Angeles Dodgers. Las acciones de Ruiz han caído en las últimas dos temporadas y Will Smith lo ha superado en la tabla de Profundidad de los Dodgers, pero solo tiene 21 años y todavía tiene un potencial significativo. Ruiz necesita reforzar su recepción detrás del plato, pero tiene las herramientas para ser un receptor defensivo sólido. Ofensivamente, muestra una excelente disciplina en la placa y una buena coordinación mano-ojo que resulta en una alta tasa de contacto. Los cazadores como Ruiz, que tienen una potencia bruta superior al promedio y caminan más de lo que golpean, no crecen en los árboles. En un sistema Dodgers que hace un excelente trabajo desarrollando bateadores, Ruiz tiene una buena oportunidad de alcanzar su potencial como bateador por encima del promedio con potencia moderada.

40. CJ Abrams, SS, San Diego. Abrams tiene 19 años, pero ya ha demostrado un impresionante conjunto de habilidades generales. Encendió la pelota de novato con un promedio de .401 y tenía tantas bases robadas (14) como ponches (14). También superó .662 y mostró herramientas superiores al promedio en el campocorto. Probablemente no tendrá más poder que el promedio, pero su herramienta de velocidad más y más golpe crean un potencial impresionante.

41. DL Hall, LHP, Baltimore. Hall tiene una excelente combinación de tres lanzamientos, que incluye una bola rápida explosiva de mediados de los 90, un control deslizante nítido y un cambio de calidad. Publicó buenos números en High-A en 2019 (3.46 ERA, 116 Ks y solo 53 hits permitidos en 80.2 entradas en High-A). Su comando vacila y su ejecución de lanzamiento puede ser inconsistente, pero tiene las herramientas para ser el abridor número 3. Con solo 21 años, tendrá mucho tiempo para mejorar su comando y refinar sus cosas fuera de velocidad.

42. Drew Waters, OF, Atlanta. Waters fue nombrado MVP en la Liga del Sur Doble-A y tiene un conjunto de habilidades de velocidad de potencia emergente que podría convertirlo en un gran jugador de ligas superior al promedio. El swing zurdo de Waters es más fluido y directo que su golpe derecho, pero tiene una potencia bruta superior a la media de ambos lados del plato. Tendrá que mejorar su reconocimiento de lanzamiento para golpear como promedio en los grandes, pero ha demostrado la capacidad de hacer ajustes y su velocidad de bate eventualmente debería permitirle desarrollar una potencia superior al promedio. Probablemente comenzará la temporada en Triple-A, pero está cerca de las grandes ligas.

43. Tarik Skubal, LHP, Detroit. Skubal is a highly underrated pitcher who is already one of the best lefthanders in the minors. In 2019 (his first full pro season), Skubal posted impressive numbers (2.42 ERA, 179/37 K/BB and just 87 hits allowed in 122 innings split between High-A and Double-A). With four quality pitches and good command, Skubal is at least a No. 3 starter. If he can continue to develop his slider and curve, he could be a No. 2.

44. Vidal Brujan, 2B, Tampa Bay. Brujan’s best tool is his game-changing speed. In 2019 he swiped 48 bags in just 99 games. A switch-hitter, Brujan takes his walks and puts the ball in play. He’ll probably open the season at Double-A and might get a big-league call-up later in 2020. His plate discipline and good hand-eye coordination should allow him to success against advanced pitching. Long-term, he should hit for average, steal 30-plus bags, and score runs hitting at the top of the Rays lineup.

45. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees. Dominguez is just 17, so he,amp;#39;s a long way from the majors, but he’s an extraordinary talent who could eventually be one of the best players in the game. A switch-hitting center field with plus power from both sides of the plate, he commanded a $5.1 million signing bonus last summer.

46. Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco. Luciano hasn’t played above rookie ball and he’s just 18, but he’s already shown prodigious power and solid defense at shortstop. He’s got a long development path ahead of him, but his electric bat speed and extraordinary raw power give him as much upside as any hitter in the minors.

47. Jordan Balazovic, RHP, Minnesota. Balzovic posted great numbers in 2019 during a breakout campaign (2.69 ERA, 129/25 K/BB and just 67 hits allowed in 93.2 innings between Low-A and High-A). Balazovic repeats his delivery and executes pitches consistently. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and his slider can be a potent weapon. He’ll need to show he can succeed against advanced hitters, but he has the stuff of a mid-rotation starter.

48. Xavier Edwards, 2B, Tampa Bay. If the Rays didn’t have Brujan, Edwards would be their leadoff hitter of the future. A polished hitter with good plate discipline and excellent contact ability from both sides of the plate, Edwards is a prototypical top-of-order guy. His plus speed allowed him to steal 34 bases and play above-average defense at second. He’ll probably start the season at High-A, but he’s already a polished player who should rise quicky.

49. Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Chicago White Sox. Vaughn was drafted third overall in 2019 and then had a modest pro debut (.278 with six HRs in 205 at-bats in Rookie ball, Low-A, and High-A). He’s limited to first base despite a plus arm and good hands, which puts a lot of pressure on his bat to produce. Fortunately, Vaughn is a polished hitter with a compact stroke and good plate discipline. He should hit for a decent average and draw plenty of walks. If he can better use his lower body to create leverage and loft in his swing, then he has the bat speed to hit for above-average power.

50. Edward Cabrera, RHP, Miami. Cabrera can reach triple digits with his fastball, but unlike most young flamethrowers, he also has solid command and a solid three-pitch mix. A year ago, he looked like a possible bullpen guy; now, he looks like a mid-rotation starter.