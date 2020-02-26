Madrid speaks with Catalan leaders "a great step forward,quot; | Spain news

%MINIFYHTMLddcc516afc91504454aacbb1bd9c0c4611% %MINIFYHTMLddcc516afc91504454aacbb1bd9c0c4612%

Madrid Spain – The long-awaited high-profile negotiations between the central government of Spain and the officials of Catalonia on the future of the problematic region finally begin this afternoon in Madrid, in an attempt to break years of stagnation, with regional nationalists insisting that independence Catalan must be included in the discussions.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Catalan and separatist regional leader Quim Torra, each flanked by small but politically heavy delegations of advisors and ministers, will meet at the official residence of the Moncloa Prime Minister to launch discussions on the construction of the bridge.

The expectations of an early advance are understandably low given the tumultuous relationship between the central government of Spain and Catalonia in recent years, and with a dozen of the main Catalan politicians in prison or self-imposed exile after a failed offer of independence in 2017 that looming in the background.

In the initial agenda of 44 items this afternoon, the increase in decentralization is under discussion, but the right to self-determination is not, something that Torra has insisted out loud and repeated to change.

"This is not the beginning of a long road, it is the beginning of a very long one, but the important thing is both the nature of the conversations and the fact that they are happening," said Germá Capdevila, political analyst at Naciodigital. cat He told Al Jazeera.

"Catalonia has recognized that it cannot act without taking Spain into account, and the Spanish government has effectively recognized that it is necessary to speak of Catalonia as a political entity. Those are two new events.

"But this is an important political conflict that has been going on for a long time. No one should expect that in a couple of meetings, everything will be resolved. What is most encouraging is a willingness to negotiate that we have never seen before." "

Sanchez warned the Spanish government on Wednesday morning that "it will be a long, difficult and complex process." But he insisted that the negotiations represented a break with the previous intransigence towards the Catalan issue shown by the previous right-wing government.

"As things stand, and as has happened before, the leftist forces that govern Spain need to count on the political and cultural minorities of the country," as the Catalans told Al Jazeera, Manuel López, professor of history at the University Open from Spain.

"If the two sides do not support each other at times like this, they both lose, and other minorities, such as the Basque nationalists, would also lose."

The Socialist Party is willing to avoid controversies in the early stages of the talks, as it is very aware that, as a minority government, it needs the continued neutrality of the Republican ERC party in parliament. Very soon an important test of that neutrality will be carried out: on Thursday, the state budget, unchanged since 2015 due to the apparently permanent political instability of Spain, will be put to the vote.

After his abstention at the beginning of January ended with months of provisional governments, the ERC has insisted that its ongoing neutrality is conditional on the talks on Catalonia, and they still have to guarantee that they will abstain on Thursday.

In Catalonia, the beginning of the talks coincides with the preparation of the regional elections, with the ERC fighting with the Junts per Catalunya party, to which Torra belongs, for the superiority in the nationalist field, and potentially promoting a more optimistic attitude in the Madrid. talks

The opposition parties in Spain have done little to reduce tension by continuing their strong attacks against the Spanish socialists for allegedly selling to the nationalists. On Tuesday, Spain's Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, said prison sentences for sedition, such as those imposed on jailed Catalan leaders, were "unusually long,quot; and an "anomaly." His comments were received with fierce criticism.

Whatever happens, Professor López is convinced that the fact that the talks take place represents a potentially very significant milestone in the country's recent political history. Or as he says: "That two parties of the caliber of the Socialists and ERC feel and talk like this constitutes a break with the recent past and a great step forward."