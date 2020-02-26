Machine gun Kelly causes dating rumors with Sommer Ray

%MINIFYHTMLf6ee136f5a5b716a0c87ac3194a48fb011% %MINIFYHTMLf6ee136f5a5b716a0c87ac3194a48fb012%

The rapper of & # 39; Bad Things & # 39; He was seen partying with the Instagram model after going on vacation to the Bahamas along with friends, including YouTube star Brother Nature.

Kelly machine gun was seen approaching the Instagram model Lightning Sommer at a local in California during the weekend (February 22-23).

In the images obtained by TMZ, you can see the hitmaker celebrating with beauty on Sunday night when they hit Rainbow Bar & Grill, where the star was acting.

The clip shows the couple dancing and chatting in the crowd while another act is being presented, and appears after the couple was seen on vacation in the Bahamas with friends, including YouTube star Brother Nature.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Sommer met in 2017 when they appeared in Nick cannonthe successful MTV program "Nick Cannon presents: Wild & # 39; N Out", where they were on the same team.

None of the stars have confirmed the romance, and it is unknown when they first connected.

Last month, the rapper sparked rumors of a new romance with Noah Cyrus after snuggling while attending a party after the Grammy Awards. He was also recently linked to the actress. Kate Beckinsaleand dated new mom Amber rose.