Macaulay Culkin will return in & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39;

The actor of & # 39; Home alone & # 39; He has signed for the next tenth season of the Ryan Murphy horror television series after ruining his audition & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;.

Macaulay Culkin is ready to act again as part of the star-studded cast of "American horror story"season 10.

The great news of the cast was shared by the creator and producer / director of the drama Ryan Murphy, who posted his latest leading men and women on Twitter on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, revealing the franchise's favorites. Kathy Bates, Sarah PaulsonY Evan Peters They are also set to return.

Leslie Grossman, Billie lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica RossY Finn Wittrock He has also signed up for the tenth series of the creepy television show, which is expected to be released in the fall of 2020.

In the meantime, "Home alone"Culkin star recently revealed that he lost a role in"Once upon a time in Hollywood"After spoiling your hearing.

"It was a disaster," the adult child star told Esquire. "He wouldn't have hired me. Anyway, I'm terrible to audition, and this was my first audition in eight years."