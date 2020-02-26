Macaulay Culkin joins the cast of the American Horror Story Season 10, as many fan favorites are ready to return

American horror story The creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that Home alone Star Macaulay Culkin will join the cast for Season 10. Murphy has also revealed that many of the fans' favorites will return for the key season.

On Wednesday morning, Murphy published the list of actors full of stars for the next season of the anthology season with a video that looked like the initial credits like Orville Peck & # 39; s Death of the night played in the background. The list included the favorite of the series and Oscar winner Kathy Bates and the main duo Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who stayed out of Season 9, known as American Horror Story: 1984.

Other actors on the cast list include Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.

The news of the cast of Culkin is quite surprising, since the 39-year-old has never had a regular role in a television series. However, Culkin has had special appearances on shows like Robot chicken, Doll face, Y Kings

During a rare interview with Don Earlier this month, in the magazine, Culkin talked about why he has been extremely selective about his acting roles as an adult after being one of the biggest children's stars on the planet.

"Some things screwed up happened, but things happen to children fucked all the time and they don't go out the other way," Macaulay Culkin tells us about their typical education. "I have something to show, man. I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals. It took me a long time to get to that place, and I had to have that conversation with myself and say Honestly, Mack? It's not that bad. I don't want anything and I need even less. I'm fine, man. " Read our full cover story of March 2020 in the link of our biography

“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on the set, ”Culkin explained. "I don't enjoy the other things around me very much. What is a good analogy? Life imprisonment. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a crap tube, you know? It feels like getting to that kind of freedom, I would have to crawl through a crap tube. And you know what? I have built a very beautiful prison for me. It's soft. It is sweet. It smells good, you know? It is luxurious. "

Ryan Murphy has not yet revealed any details on the theme or history of season 10 of American horror story, which is the most watched series of FX. But, the network recently renewed the series for three more seasons, which means it will last at least Season 13.

In addition to Murphy, the series is also produced by Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk.

Season 10 of American horror story will be released later this year on FX.



