M & # 39; boron 0-1 Leeds

Leeds returned to four points of the Sky Bet West Brom Championship leaders on Wednesday night, when Mateusz Klich scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Riverside Stadium.

In a rough first half, visiting striker Patrick Bamford wasted several opportunities to finish his sterile spell in front of the goal, but before the break, Klich scored his fifth goal of the season and what turned out to be the winner on the left. hand post (45 + 1).

With Leeds' promotion offer continuing at an accelerated pace, they remain second in the table, five points from Fulham, who beat Swansea 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, sits in 21st place, Wigan keeps him away from the last three just by goal difference.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Both sides are in action live at Sky Sports Football throughout the weekend. On Saturday at 12.30 p.m., Leeds travels to KCOM to face Hull, while on Monday at 7.45 p.m., Middlesbrough presents the Nottingham Forest at Riverside Stadium.