Lyon 1-0 Juventus

Lucas Tousart's goal in the first half saw an excellent Lyon stun Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League in the last 16 games.

Tousart turned in the center of Houssem Aouar 14 minutes before the break with Juve momentarily reduced to 10 men while Matthijs De Ligt was treated for a head injury, but the victory was nothing less than the side of Rudi Garcia deserved.

His first victory over Juventus in its history was backed by a defensive performance of a textbook, which denied the Serie A club a single target shot in 90 minutes.

It was the hosts who enjoyed the best opportunities for most of the game, with Karl Toko-Ekambi hitting the bar from a corner before Tousart's first game. Juventus' substitute, Gonzalo Higuaín, shot at close range at close range and ran out of time to ensure that Lyon traveled to Turin on March 13 enjoying a valuable one-way advantage.

How Lyon made history to blunt Juve

Starting with the front foot, Cristiano Ronaldo almost found Juan Cuadrado on the far post in four minutes, but that barely provided an idea of ​​how half would develop.

As they had done at this stage 12 months ago against Barcelona, ​​Lyon seemed to be compact without the ball and jump in the break. When one of those attacks led to his first corner of the game, Toko-Ekambi left the crossbar trembling after encountering Aouar's excellent corner in the near post.

Ten minutes later, with De Ligt forced by a cut in the head, an improvised baseline was broken when Aouar beat Square on the left before crossing. With insecure visitors who marked who, Tousart appeared. His effort in the upper corner was messy, but he beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Back to full alignment, Juventus almost collapsed before the break. Toko-Ekambi took a loose pass to Leonardo Bonucci, who took power from a narrow angle and shot over the crossbar, while the same man was again out of the target from 25 yards minutes later.

There was always an expectation that Juventus would improve, especially with Ronaldo entering the game after scoring in 11 consecutive Serie A games, but shortly after half-time, in a second period that lacked goal action but was a sign of crude determination of Garcia's superbly organized hosts.

Paulo Dybala had bad luck not winning a late penalty when it was apparently committed by Bruno Guimaraes.



It took until the 68th minute for a note opportunity to fall anyway, and it was a Juventus that I needed to take. Paulo Dybala was late to sweep the center of Rodrigo Betancur, but the nearby post failed in a matter of centimeters.

In the absence of eight, it was a similar story for the Higuain substitute. Receiving a perfect pass from Dybala, he struggled to get the ball off his feet and fired awkwardly from eight yards.

In the additional time, the visitors shouted for a penalty when Dybala went to the ground with Bruno Guimaraes grabbing a handful of his shirt, but the referee Jesus Manzano rejected his protests, and with that, Juventus hopes for a return trip .

Whats Next?

Lyon has a Ligue 1 derby to wait for when they receive Saint-Etienne on Sunday at 8pm. Juventus receives Inter in third place in Serie A on Sunday night at 7.45 p.m., although that game is subject to any additional action by the Italian authorities on the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.