Look at the renewal of surprise votes of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

Love is in the air Teen mom og.
As the emotion continues to grow for a new season, E! News is receiving an exclusive preview of what will come this March. In a preview at the season premiere, Catelynn Lowell Y Tyler Baltierra Head to Hawaii for a special getaway. And yes, a special renewal of vows is on the agenda for the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.
After bandaging her husband's eyes, Catelynn takes Tyler to a private destination near the blue ocean water. "What's going on? What's going on?" Tyler asks his wife. "What's going on?"
Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for a very special milestone for a very special event. Teenage mother Partner.
"Catelynn decided to surprise you with an engagement ceremony and so you can start over," the officiant shared. "So go ahead, grab a stone and what we will do is fly into the stone. Anything you have clung to, anything from the past that needs to be cleaned … and then we will throw it into the ocean."
Then, the cameras remember the ups and downs of the couple in recent years, which included a separation, a miscarriage and mental health problems.
But despite everything, this couple has opened their lives for fans and has proven that working hard in relationships is worth it.
"Our relationship, I feel we are always strong," Catelynn previously shared with E! News. "I think we just go through blows and it also makes you stronger as a couple, but yes, we are in a really good place."
The designer of Tierra Reign added: "He and I, when we go through that period of trial separation or whatever, we work a lot on ourselves as individuals, but also on ourselves as a couple. I learned many things for myself during that time frame,quot;. time in my life. "
Teen mom og returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on MTV
