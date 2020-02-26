Look at the renewal of surprise votes of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

Love is in the air Teen mom og.

As the emotion continues to grow for a new season, E! News is receiving an exclusive preview of what will come this March. In a preview at the season premiere, Catelynn Lowell Y Tyler Baltierra Head to Hawaii for a special getaway. And yes, a special renewal of vows is on the agenda for the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

After bandaging her husband's eyes, Catelynn takes Tyler to a private destination near the blue ocean water. "What's going on? What's going on?" Tyler asks his wife. "What's going on?"

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for a very special milestone for a very special event. Teenage mother Partner.

"Catelynn decided to surprise you with an engagement ceremony and so you can start over," the officiant shared. "So go ahead, grab a stone and what we will do is fly into the stone. Anything you have clung to, anything from the past that needs to be cleaned … and then we will throw it into the ocean."