LL Cool J: "I talked to Kobe Bryant about releasing a gangsta rap album !!"

Rap legend LL Cool J has revealed that he talked about the late NBA star Kobe Bryant to release a gangsta rap album.

"We talked about rap. He played me this album, this gangsta rap album and I said, & # 39; Kobe & # 39 ;, I said, & # 39; Come on, dog. That's not what you need to be doing & # 39; "LL told Entertainment Tonight.

"I had a gangster rap album. I got that album, we're sitting in a parking lot. I was confused, I was sitting there like, & # 39; What are we doing? You have endorsements, what are you doing? & # 39; I had have to be the funniest moment of my life, listen to him do gangster rap. "

Bryant occasionally turned his hand to rap, and his efforts were mostly welcome.

LL also counted the time Bryant performed "K.O.B.E." in the 2000 All-Star Game with Tyra Banks.

"Yes, we will not pretend that we are not laughing," said LL. "Like yes, yes, yes, the world was laughing, that was not the case, but you know, he shot. He shot."