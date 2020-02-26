Home Entertainment LL Cool J: "I talked to Kobe Bryant about releasing a gangsta...

LL Cool J: "I talked to Kobe Bryant about releasing a gangsta rap album !!"

Rap legend LL Cool J has revealed that he talked about the late NBA star Kobe Bryant to release a gangsta rap album.

"We talked about rap. He played me this album, this gangsta rap album and I said, & # 39; Kobe & # 39 ;, I said, & # 39; Come on, dog. That's not what you need to be doing & # 39; "LL told Entertainment Tonight.

"I had a gangster rap album. I got that album, we're sitting in a parking lot. I was confused, I was sitting there like, & # 39; What are we doing? You have endorsements, what are you doing? & # 39; I had have to be the funniest moment of my life, listen to him do gangster rap. "

