Lizzie McGuire shadow alert? Hilary Duff hints at Disney + Ay

Hilary Duff He has remained silent about the fate of his anticipated Disney revival + Lizzie McGuire…until now?
Duff, who announced his return to the series and his role as executive producer in August when Disney + was officially announced, turned to his Instagram to comment on the latest Disney + news that involved a programming change. the Love simon series, now titled Love victor, it was announced for Disney + but it was news after its move to Hulu came to light.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the program skipped the transmission platforms because it featured more "adult themes," such as alcohol consumption, marital problems and sexual content. Duff, who filmed two episodes of the new Lizzie McGuire before Disney + put him in limbo, he took his Instagram to comment.
In his story, he published a screenshot of an article about Love victor and simply said: "Sounds familiar …"
Disney + announced that the program was going through changes and creator of the original series Terri Minsky, who returned for the sequel as executive producer and showrunner, would leave the program.
"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens in the series, "a Disney spokesman said in a statement in January 2020. Since the announcement, there has been no further public comment.
The new Lizzie McGuire The series was intended to follow the titular character of Duff living life in New York and working as an assistant to an interior decorator. Stars of the original series Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine Y Jake Thomas They were ready to repeat their roles.
"I think there is a lot of pressure involved in pleasing fans that are so stubborn, that I love them, and I have similar opinions about where people ended up, what led them to New York, who is still in their life and who is not, their work, his personal journey, "Duff joked about the series when Disney + was announced.
According to reports, Love victor He was sent to Hulu because it did not fit Disney's vision of being family friendly for Disney +. Was the new Lizzie McGuire, 30, who lived and left in New York, too mature for the platform too?
