Live match preview – Celtic vs FC Cop & # 39; hagen 02.27.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions as the Celtic host of Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Captain Scott Brown and end James Forrest will return from an injury due to the Celtic Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Veteran midfielder Brown suffered a calf injury in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, while Forrest was lost with a blow but Neil Lennon confirmed that both are fit.

Odsonne Edouard scored Celtic's goal in the first leg



Midfielder Olivier Ntcham remains out with a calf problem. Attacker Ryan Christie is suspended while defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is working to recover from a groin injury with forward Mikey Johnston (knee) still out.

Give me N & # 39; Doye scored for Copenhagen in his first leg and is likely to be a major threat.

Opta statistics

Celtic did not win in their last four European games against Danish opponents (D2 L2), however, they are undefeated against such opposition in their homeland (P6 W4 D2), without conceding a single goal.

FC Copenhagen have drawn four of their last six UEFA Europa League matches (W1 L1), including the first leg in Telia Parken (1-1): the Danish team will aim to reach the last 16 of the competition by First time since 2016-17 where they were knocked out by Ajax.

Celtic will aim to reach the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League (in its current format) for the first time, while they progressed for the last time to this stage of a European competition in 2012/13 in the Champions League where they met Juventus

Despite the qualification of the group stage, FC Copenhagen have scored only six goals in their seven UEFA Europa League games in 2019-20 and have tried the least amount of shots from any team that has played more than 6 games (47).

After his goal in the first leg, no Celtic player has participated in more UEFA Europa League goals for the Hoops this season than Odsonne Edouard (4 – 2 goals and 2 assists).

















The highlights of Celtic's 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League, as they extended their lead at the top of the table



The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

The Premier League is in the bag for Celtic and I think this will be a comfortable European night. Copenhagen has no initial rhythm and poor quality in the central department.

Give me N & # 39; Doye scored against Celtic: it's a handful, but Celtic could play a high line without worrying too much. The two Copenhagen midfielders are decent talents, but the rest, I think, is average.

It could be more than this, but Celtic will turn it on again, independently. Until the last 16 for the side of Neil Lennon.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Celtic 2-0 FC Copenhagen (9/2 with Sky Bet)