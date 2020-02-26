LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast – Paul Gustard | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLc9cc131f11e4e55daf088a5a98e1063e11% %MINIFYHTMLc9cc131f11e4e55daf088a5a98e1063e12%







In this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood catches up with Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard, who talks about his life as a coach, leaving England, Saracens and more …

From his days in the Leicester Tigers, Gustard recalls that Greenwood was fired for beating Rob Andrew, while also opening around 4 a.m., lack of sleep and the difficulties of contractual negotiations in Quins these days.

Gustard also talks with the talented No. 8 Alex Dombrandt, Matt Symons and his experience working with the current England head coach Eddie Jones.

The 44-year-old man also talks about the Saracens and their problems, his favorite defensive performance in England, and reveals the reason he left his role in England.

Also inside the capsule, Greenwood remembers the last action of the Six Nations, and also delves into the Gallagher Premier League.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above to see the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast.