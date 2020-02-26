"Like a shout of resistance,quot;: the Carnival of Rio in Brazil of Bolsonaro

%MINIFYHTML8ff6f0b8c150f5b6d912f06a3fb88f4013% %MINIFYHTML8ff6f0b8c150f5b6d912f06a3fb88f4014%

The world-renowned carnival in Rio de Janeiro has always had streaks of irreverence and political satire. But with the rise of President Jair Bolsonaro, many revelers have come to view the celebration as an act of resistance.

Bolsonaro, who came to power as a far-right candidate last year, and the city's mayor, Marcelo Crivella, an evangelical pastor, has They did little to hide their contempt for the bustling holiday that paralyzes much of the city during the peak of summer.

In any case, his disdain has boosted the creativity, passion and political theater that were exhibited in the streets of Rio de Janeiro this month, particularly at parties and street performances known as blocos, which take place throughout the city.