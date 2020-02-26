"Like a shout of resistance,quot;: the Carnival of Rio in Brazil of Bolsonaro

Surface
Creativity and passion with turbo were exhibited in the streets of Rio de Janeiro this month.
The world-renowned carnival in Rio de Janeiro has always had streaks of irreverence and political satire. But with the rise of President Jair Bolsonaro, many revelers have come to view the celebration as an act of resistance.
Bolsonaro, who came to power as a far-right candidate last year, and the city's mayor, Marcelo Crivella, an evangelical pastor, has They did little to hide their contempt for the bustling holiday that paralyzes much of the city during the peak of summer.
In any case, his disdain has boosted the creativity, passion and political theater that were exhibited in the streets of Rio de Janeiro this month, particularly at parties and street performances known as blocos, which take place throughout the city.
The nature of today's blocos reflects the anguish and anger that many feel in the country, said Amanda Salles, 30, who dances in several blocos throughout Rio. "In difficult times, as during the era of the dictatorship, Brazilian culture flourishes," he said. "We get richer, we join together, we empower ourselves."
the O Baile Todo bloco, founded last year, is dedicated to celebrating funk dancing, a dance style that began in the former low-income illegal settlements known as favelas. Police often closed funk dance parties claiming they allow criminal activities, including drug sales.
Its founders considered it appropriate to take the dance back to Carnival to reject negative stereotypes.
"Funk Dance has undergone a criminalization process simply for being funk dance," said Polliana Souza, 27, who creates dance choreographies for the bloco. "There is an automatic assumption that all who do are criminals."
"Our idea was to show that funk is happiness, it's family, it's people who come together to dance," he said.
Souza said blacks often feel marginalized when they are on the street. Therefore, occupying space may seem like an act of resistance.
"As a black woman, I have always had a love and hate relationship with the street," he said. "The street loves me, but many people on the street don't."
Acting on the street, she said "it feels like a shout of resistance. The street is ours, so why not use it to do what we do best?
"The idea at the beginning was to unite the people who loved each other, to sing our songs," said Michele Krimer, 39, one of the founding members of Toco-Xona, a bloco founded in 2007. "It wasn't a political issue, it was just for fun."
While most of the founders were lesbians, they did not promote, or even recognize that fact, for several years. In 2017, they decided to start waving Pride flags during their parties and performances, seeing the value in visibility.
“How do you build from the base? You need to open a dialogue, ”said Krimer. "It requires having a broad conversation, showing people their struggle as legitimate."
Each year, Toco-Xono has chosen a famous artist to stand out during their events. This year, the group defended a principle: freedom.
"Since we have a president who wants us to cease to exist, it is important to have a voice," Krimer said. "Resistance means continuing on the streets."
the The Olokun Drum block pays tribute to Candomblé, an Afro-Brazilian religious tradition. The dancers swing at the rhythm of the drums, with long skirts, in the Maracatu tradition, a performance genre that originated in the slave plantations in the northeast of the country.
Nyandra Fernandes, 25, one of the bloco's dancers, said the rhythm of the drums connects her to a past in which she believes many Brazilians would rather not think.
"The drums are my connection with my ancestors, with their struggle," he said. "The drums contain a lot of history."
Several blocos this year have had problems obtaining city permits, and others have received slots very early in the morning. That makes Fernandes feel that his performances are transgressive.
"We go out, but it still seems that we are doing something forbidden."
%MINIFYHTML8ff6f0b8c150f5b6d912f06a3fb88f4017%