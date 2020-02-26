Libya: Do Haftar's forces house & # 39; the new ISIL & # 39 ;? The | News

%MINIFYHTML7dc16697cce660cd4cfa57ffc97d679f11% %MINIFYHTML7dc16697cce660cd4cfa57ffc97d679f12%

Since the renegade Libyan military commander, Khalifa Haftar, began his offensive to take the capital, Tripoli, he has courted the West saying he is trying to rid the country of, in his words, "terrorists."

But elements within Haftar's forces have been accused of sharing an ideology similar to that of al-Qaeda and the ISIL group (ISIS).

And Madkhalis fighters have also been accused of war crimes.

Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli.